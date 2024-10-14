IYDF and Ujjwal Mahila Vikas Society Bring Knowledge and Care to Children in Ashok Nagar, Delhi

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 14: The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) and Ujjwal Mahila Vikas Society jointly organized a heartwarming charity event in Ashok Nagar, Delhi, to provide essential supplies and care for children at the Shaan Glass and Aluminium orphanage. The event, led by Shakir Saifi, aimed to offer educational resources and life skills to children in the area. This initiative is a further demonstration of IYDF's firm commitment to fostering the growth and development of youth.

Volunteers and Supporters of the Charity Event

Seven dedicated volunteers played a key role in making this event a success: Chandni Khan, Pratibha Singh, Pooja Sharma, Nimmi Shah, Nisha Saifi, Shahin Saifi, and Jahan Aara. Together with Shakir Saifi, they took on the task of serving the children. Throughout the day, the volunteers not only distributed essential learning supplies and food but also engaged with the children, learning about their needs and offering basic educational guidance.

The head of Ujjwal Mahila Vikas Society emphasized the event's goal of making the children feel valued and inspired to learn and grow. The volunteers wholeheartedly participated, spending a meaningful and warm afternoon with the children and embodying the spirit of selfless service.

A Variety of Essential Supplies

The event was not only about providing material assistance but also offering a range of educational and living supplies to help the children improve their academic progress. The distributed items included notebooks, pencil cases, erasers, crayons, sharpeners, sketchbooks, and button folders. These supplies will support the children in documenting and expressing their ideas more effectively during their studies. Additionally, the volunteers brought snacks such as chips, Kurkure, biscuits, and juice, which added an extra layer of warmth and care.

Speaking at the event, Shakir Saifi stated: "We hope these educational supplies will help the children in their academic pursuits and fill them with confidence and optimism for the future. More importantly, we want the children to know that they are always supported and cared for by society."

Positive Impact of the Event

By 5 PM, around 90 children had participated in the event, eagerly receiving the items with smiles on their faces. The volunteers led interactive activities and games, where they imparted basic learning skills and highlighted the importance of education in a fun, engaging environment. This interaction not only provided the children with encouragement but also offered tangible support for their educational journey.

After the event, Jahan Aara Saifi, the head of the orphanage, expressed her satisfaction with the organization and the volunteers' dedication. She remarked: "The children were incredibly happy, especially those who received coloring materials and snacks. They were excited and felt very fulfilled. We are grateful to IYDF and Ujjwal Mahila Vikas Society for their helpthese supplies will greatly aid the children's growth and education."

Looking Ahead: Future Charity Plans

IYDF and Ujjwal Mahila Vikas Society plan to expand their charitable efforts in Delhi, aiming to provide support to more children in need. Through these initiatives, they hope to inspire more people to join the cause of social progress and development. IYDF continues to uphold its core mission: helping young people find hope in the face of adversity and grow in challenging environments. The organization intends to collaborate further with Ujjwal Mahila Vikas Society and other businesses to provide more assistance to disadvantaged children across Delhi and India.

In his closing remarks, Shakir Saifi said: "Caring for and supporting children in need is not only our responsibility but also a source of great happiness for us. We will continue our efforts to bring warmth and hope to more children."

This event, organized by IYDF and Ujjwal Mahila Vikas Society, not only provided material assistance but also brought social care and support to the children. The success of the event highlighted IYDF's active engagement in charity work and gave fresh energy to the region's charitable efforts. Looking ahead, IYDF will continue to demonstrate its commitment to youth and children, delivering warmth and hope to more disadvantaged groups.

