Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 27: The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) teamed up with WallAffairsjammu to organize a heartwarming charitable event in the Seer village of the Jammu region. The event aimed to provide essential support and joy to children in the local underprivileged community.

Event Overview

The event was organized by Manmohan Singh from WallAffairsjammu, with the support of volunteers Manjeet Singh, YashPaul Singh, and Manish Singh. Their combined efforts ensured the smooth execution of the event, which brought valuable aid to 20 children.

Provided Aid

The event focused on delivering essential supplies to the community, including:

Rice

Wheat

Cooking oil

Lentils

These items were distributed to help meet the basic needs of the families in the community and to improve their living conditions.

Activities and Interaction

The event kicked off at 5 PM and featured various physical activities. These activities not only provided the children with exercise but also brought them moments of joy and laughter.

Organizer's Reflections

Manmohan Singh expressed his satisfaction with the event, stating, "This event was a great success. We are truly grateful for the opportunity to help those in need. Seeing the children receive the necessary aid and experiencing their happiness is incredibly fulfilling."

Looking Ahead

The collaboration between IYDF and WallAffairsjammu once again demonstrated the powerful impact of collective efforts in improving the lives of underprivileged communities. This event not only provided essential supplies to the children but also promoted their physical well-being through engaging activities. Both organizations remain committed to organizing more such initiatives, bringing hope and support to those who need it most.

