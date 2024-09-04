IYDF and Wish-Box Event Bring Hope and Care to Emmanuel Orphanage

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 4: On the evening of September 1, 2024, from 5 to 8 PM, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) joined forces with Wish-Box Event to host a heartwarming charity event at Emmanuel Orphanage in Pune, India. This event not only provided essential supplies to the children but also brought joy and hope through a series of interactive activities.

Supporting Children's Daily Lives

At the event, the organizers ensured that the 28 children at the orphanage received a range of essential supplies. These included rice, lentils, peanuts, cooking oil, and seasonings to meet their nutritional needs. In addition, the children were given educational and recreational items such as notebooks, pens, magnetic chess sets, cricket kits, hopscotch mats, and dartboard sets, which were all carefully selected to support both their learning and play. The team also distributed juice, snacks, and hula hoops, bringing a smile to every child's face.

Understanding Children's Dreams and Feelings

To foster a deeper connection with the children, the team engaged them in a series of thoughtfully planned interactive activities. Through a Q&A game, they learned about the children's dreams, joys, and hopes for the future. This activity not only helped the volunteers understand the children better but also inspired the children to confidently pursue their aspirations. The day's events also included a hopscotch game, which was met with great enthusiasm, enhancing the children's physical fitness while they had fun.

A Commitment to Care and Support

Reflecting on the event, Tapan Sushil Singha shared how this experience deepened the bond between the team and the children. He emphasized that despite their young age, these children harbor big dreams that require encouragement and support. The team was particularly touched when some of the children spoke of missing their mothers, underscoring the emotional impact of the day. Moved by the experience, the volunteers promised to stay in touch and continue providing support, acting as "big brothers" and friends to the children.

Tapan Sushil Singha concluded by stating that what these children need most is love and care. Through this event, the volunteers provided not only material support but also emotional encouragement and warmth. IYDF and Wish-Box Event remain committed to continuing their efforts to support these children, helping them grow strong in an environment filled with love and care.

