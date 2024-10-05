IYDF Collaborates with Cutsandcurves Vicky's Gym & Fitness to Support the Health and Growth of Underprivileged Children

VMPL

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 5: The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), in partnership with Cutsandcurves Vicky's Gym & Fitness, recently organized a charity event at New Hope New Life Children's Home in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. This event aimed to improve the lives of 50 underprivileged children by providing essential supplies and learning materials, while fostering their intellectual and linguistic abilities through interactive activities. The event also conveyed a message of care and support from the wider community.

Vignesh SP, owner of Cutsandcurves Vicky's Gym & Fitness, not only played a key role in organizing the event but also led a dedicated team of 14 volunteers, including Swetha G, Elangovan K, Pranesh Kumar N, Siva Sankar L, Dinesh Kumar, Vijay S, Dhevak A, Madhav Yadhav, Sarath Mohanasundar, Santhosh Kumar K, Parthiban Velusamy, Prasanth L, Anbuarasu D, and Manikandan P. Together, they donated much-needed supplies and spent a joyful morning engaging with the children at New Hope New Life Children's Home.

The donated items were carefully chosen to support the children's basic needs, including 50 kilograms of rice, 10 kilograms each of flour, lentils, and sugar, 10 litres of cooking oil, 50 toothbrushes, five water bottles, 50 bottles of coconut oil, 50 water cups, 50 tubes of toothpaste, and 100 bottles of shampoo. Additionally, the volunteers provided stationery kits consisting of pencils, rulers, erasers, and sharpeners. Wilson C, the head of New Hope New Life Children's Home, expressed deep gratitude, stating that these contributions would significantly improve the children's quality of life and help them focus better on their studies.

Throughout the morning, the volunteers led a range of interactive activities designed to stimulate the children's cognitive and language skills. The event, which ran from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., was filled with laughter and lively engagement. Volunteers shared inspiring stories with the children, using vivid characters and plots to convey valuable lessons about morals and ethics. In addition, the team organized a series of educational games to spark the children's thinking skills, allowing them to learn in a fun and relaxed environment. A short session on spoken English was also conducted to encourage the children to practice self-expression and improve their communication abilities.

Reflecting on the event, Vignesh SP emphasized the importance of giving back, saying, "It brings us immense joy to be able to make a real difference in the lives of these children. Every moment spent here reinforces how support and compassion can change the course of their lives. We hope this event will leave a lasting, positive impact on their development." Other volunteers also shared their reflections, noting how the children's eagerness to learn and their smiles were the greatest motivation for their efforts. "This event not only provided material support but also gave the children a sense of encouragement and emotional backing," the team observed.

IYDF and Cutsandcurves Vicky's Gym & Fitness plan to continue their collaboration, aiming to broaden the scope of such charity initiatives and reach more communities in need. Wilson C, on behalf of New Hope New Life Children's Home, offered heartfelt thanks to IYDF, the volunteers, and Cutsandcurves Vicky's Gym & Fitness for their kindness and dedication, stating, "These contributions will greatly enhance the children's living conditions and offer them a sense of warmth and support from society. We look forward to more opportunities like this to help our children grow and achieve brighter futures."

About IYDF:

The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) is committed to promoting sustainable development for the younger generation globally through education, skills development, and community service. IYDF's mission is to empower youth with the knowledge and tools to become catalysts for positive social change and contribute to a better future.

