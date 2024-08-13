IYDF in Action Compassion in Motion Dreams Take Flight--Water Purifier Service Manikonda Supports Madrasa Naeemia Rafat Ul Quran Children

VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 13: In the sweltering heat of a summer day, the spirit of giving was alive and well as Water Purifier Service Manikonda joined hands with the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) to bring warmth and care to the children of Madrasa Naeemia Rafat Ul Quran Orphanage in Hyderabad. The aid event, held on August 11, aimed to bring joy and hope to the children through a wide array of donated items and interactive activities.

On the day of the event, Mohammed Afzal Shah, the organizer from Water Purifier Service Manikonda, along with volunteers Mohammed Isaq, Asiya Sultana, and Sheeren Sultana, personally visited the orphanage. They distributed various aid materials to 35 children, including sports equipment like rackets, balls, badminton sets, footballs, educational supplies such as textbooks and pencils, and essential items like toothbrushes, toothpaste, soap, caps, handkerchiefs, vests, English learning books, bags of rice, and sweets. These donations not only enhanced the children's daily lives but also supported their extracurricular activities and learning.

Throughout the distribution process, the volunteers engaged warmly with the children, playing games and sharing laughter, filling the day with happiness and joy. The children were not only provided with practical supplies but also felt the deep affection and care from the broader community.

Mohd Arshad Siddique, the head of Madrasa Naeemia Rafat Ul Quran, expressed high praise for the event. He stated, "We are deeply grateful for the generous support from Ruby Water Solutions and IYDF. These donations have not only met the children's immediate needs but also showed them that there are many who care about their well-being. Today's event brought smiles to their faces and reinforced the idea that help comes from all directions."

Reflecting on the day, organizer Mohammed Afzal Shah shared, "It was an honor to be part of this event and to bring assistance to these children. This experience has been a powerful reminder that the love and compassion of society can profoundly impact the lives of these kids, making them feel cared for and valued. We extend our special thanks to IYDF and its Asia-Pacific Observer, Mr. Charlos, and his assistant, Ms. Bella, whose support was crucial in making this event a success. We hope to continue this journey, bringing help and hope to more children in the future."

This aid event not only provided tangible support to the children but also spread the spirit of love and compassion. The collaborative efforts of Water Purifier Service Manikonda and IYDF demonstrated the community's commitment to the welfare of children, further advancing the cause of social charity.

