IYDF in India Nashik Aminya Electronics Successful Aid Event for Underprivileged Students

India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], August 3: On the afternoon of July 31 at 4 PM, Nashik Aminya Electronics launched an aid event aimed at supporting underprivileged students at Suman Naik School in Nashik, Maharashtra. The event was organized by Amin Shaikh, the founder of Nashik Aminya Electronics, with full support from IYDF (International Youth Development Foundation).

Bringing Together Compassion and Action

The aid event saw enthusiastic participation from volunteers, including Amin Shaikh, Salman Shaikh, Raza Shaikh, and Rizwan Shaikh. These volunteers brought warmth and care to the children, ensuring the event's success.

Heartwarming Moments at the Event

Held at Vithamai Complex No. 3 near Purnvad Nagar Akashwani Tower in Nashik, the event provided the children with essential school supplies such as books, pencils, pens, jackets, and sharpeners. Additionally, the volunteers prepared cakes, biscuits, and drawing books for the children. Sixty children enjoyed a delightful afternoon, their faces beaming with happiness as they interacted with the volunteers.

Corporate Responsibility and Love in Action

Nashik Aminya Electronics demonstrated its commitment to corporate social responsibility by organizing this event to assist underprivileged students. Faizan Shaikh, the head of Suman Naik School, expressed heartfelt gratitude for the successful event.

Heartfelt Gratitude and Joy

When asked about their feelings on organizing such events, the recipients and volunteers shared, "We are very happy and thankful to IYDF." The event not only brought warmth to the children but also allowed the participants to experience the joy of helping others.

Looking Ahead

Nashik Aminya Electronics pledges to continue fulfilling its social responsibilities by organizing more charitable activities, contributing to the harmonious development of society. With collective efforts, more underprivileged children will receive the help they need, paving the way for a brighter future.

The success of this event highlights the compassion and social responsibility of Nashik Aminya Electronics. It also inspires more companies and individuals to join the cause of supporting underprivileged children. We look forward to more such activities in the future, bringing positive energy to society.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by India PR Distribution.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor