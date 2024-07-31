IYDF India and Kazi Store Host Charity Event for Underprivileged Children in Nashikroad

India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], July 31: On Sunday, July 28, 2024, at 11:00 AM, Kazi Store, organized by Ahtesham Kazi, conducted a heartfelt charity event in Nashikroad. This event aimed to assist underprivileged children from socially vulnerable families and was warmly welcomed by the local residents.

The event saw the participation of six dedicated volunteers: Almas Shaikh, Bahar Shaikh, Mosin Patel, Amir Patel, Parven Kazi, and Rafik Kazi. These volunteers not only contributed their valuable time and effort but also actively engaged in various aspects of the event to ensure its smooth execution.

At the event, Kazi Store donated a significant amount of educational supplies, food, toys, and school-related equipment to the children of Nmc Balwadi School Gov. These donations are crucial in improving the children's learning and living conditions. Nmc Balwadi School Gov, a government public school located near Sinnar Phata Backside in Nashik, Maharashtra, deeply appreciated the generous gesture, as expressed by the school's head, Wadungese Ahiire.

Ahtesham Kazi stated during the event, "We hope that through activities like this, we can help more underprivileged children, improving their learning environments and living conditions. Every child deserves the right to education and a happy childhood."

The event was filled with a warm atmosphere, with children's faces beaming with joy. Volunteers interacted warmly with the children, helping them distribute the supplies and explaining various learning and life skills. This event provided not just material aid but also emotional support and care.

The successful organization of this event highlighted Kazi Store's commitment and responsibility as a compassionate enterprise. It also inspired more people to focus on and participate in social welfare activities. We hope that more companies and individuals will join in caring for socially vulnerable groups, contributing to the creation of a more harmonious and warm society.

