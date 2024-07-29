IYDF India Salem Boxing Club Brings Love and Care to Orphanage with Volunteers

India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], July 29: Recently, the Salem Boxing Club, in collaboration with four volunteers and organized by Sami Durai, conducted a heartwarming charity event at the Life Line Orphanage in Salem. The volunteer team, consisting of Sami Durai, Manikandan, Vidya, Sunitha, and Rajeshwari, brought a large amount of supplies to support the children's living and learning needs.

The volunteers arrived at the Life Line Orphanage at 3:45 PM, and the event lasted for an hour. They brought essential supplies such as rice, wheat, school bags, books, pencil boxes, snacks, colored pencils, game equipment, and balls. These items were aimed at meeting the children's daily needs and providing them with resources for learning and entertainment.

The volunteers and children spent a joyous time together, filled with laughter and interaction. Sami Durai expressed that the aim of this event was not only to provide supplies but also to convey love and encouragement to the children through their actions.

The Salem Boxing Club is dedicated to social welfare and hopes to inspire more people to care for vulnerable groups and actively participate in charity activities through a series of such events. The efforts of the Salem Boxing Club and the volunteers brought material help to the orphanage children and made them feel the warmth and care from society. The success of this event has further strengthened the club's commitment to continue their involvement in charitable endeavors.

