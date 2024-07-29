IYDF India Show Some Love to the Children at Asha Niketan Asansol

India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], July 29: On a sunny afternoon, a heartwarming charity event organized by Anup Khan took place successfully at the Asha Niketan Welfare Home in Asansol. Led by Khan Enterprise, the event featured the participation of six dedicated volunteers: Anup Khan, Rahul Maji, Santu Thakur, Mrinal Dutta, Jeet Roy, and Raja Dutta.

The event was held at Asha Niketan Asansol, located on B.C. College Road near the Budha Pani Water Tower. This welfare home primarily supports children with intellectual disabilities, providing them with essential life and educational resources.

The volunteers arrived with an array of supplies, including rice, oil, noodles, biscuits, coloring books, crayons, and general knowledge books. These contributions aim to meet the children's basic needs while also enriching their extracurricular activities, fostering an environment where they can learn and grow through fun and engaging means.

The event officially commenced at 3:00 PM on July 22, 2024. Volunteers and children from the welfare home spent a delightful time together. The children, with the volunteers' assistance, enjoyed drawing and reading, their faces lighting up with happiness.

This initiative was guided and supported by the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF). The IYDF is committed to youth development globally, striving to bring hope and positive change to children around the world.

Anup Khan expressed, "These children may not grow up like other children, but they equally need love and support from society. We hope this event brings a bit of warmth and joy to their lives."

The event not only made the children feel cherished by society but also provided the volunteers with a profound sense of fulfillment and purpose. The event concluded on a joyful note, leaving the children of Asha Niketan Asansol with a memorable and special day.

