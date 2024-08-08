IYDF Joins Forces with Bhairavi Vidyalaya to Support Disadvantaged Students

VMPL

Hubli (Karnataka) [India], August 8: The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), in collaboration with Bhairavi Vidyalaya Pvt Ltd., recently organized a significant aid event at Bhavan Government Primary School in Hubli. This initiative aimed to support disadvantaged students and promote their academic progress.

Organized by Manjunath Annigeri, along with dedicated volunteers Gopal Dabadi, Sangeeta A, Pavan Kathani, and Santosh Korimath, the event provided essential school supplies to 32 children. The event was coordinated by Hanumath B. Koravar, a teacher at the school.

The aid included notebooks, pens, rulers, erasers, sharpeners, and math formula books, effectively meeting the students' academic needs. Despite the inability to conduct outdoor sports due to weather conditions, the volunteers engaged the children in stimulating discussions and fun math puzzles, fostering their interest in learning and teamwork.

Manjunath Annigeri, the organizer, introduced IYDF and its mission to the students and the school staff. Hanumath B. Koravar expressed gratitude on behalf of the school, stating, "The school and children are incredibly happy and fortunate to receive IYDF's support. We hope this kindness continues in the future."

IYDF's efforts go beyond providing material support; they focus on the holistic growth of children. This event showcased the selfless dedication and proactive efforts of community volunteers, bringing hope and warmth to the children. The volunteers emphasized their commitment to participating in similar activities, contributing to social welfare.

IYDF's ongoing initiatives will continue to reach more schools and communities, using tangible actions to touch the hearts of children in need and inspire others to join in their mission of compassion and support.

