IYDF Joins Hands with Sunergy Solution to Provide Humanitarian Aid to Children in Underprivileged Communities

India PR Distribution

Jagatsinghpur (Odisha) [India], July 29: Today, Sunergy Solution organized a heartwarming charity event in the Sankarsahi community, offering much-needed supplies and warm humanitarian care to local underprivileged children. The event was personally organized by Shibasankar Mallick and received tremendous support from numerous volunteers, including Guruprasad Mallick, Sushanta Mallick, Chitaranjan Mallick, Deepak Mallick, Soubhagini Behera, Patap Suw, Rupali Bhoi, Sagarika Panda, Ankita Das, Anil Mallick, Deepak Das, and Bipin Kumar Bhoi.

The event officially began at 12:00 PM, with a warm and lively atmosphere. Sunergy Solution meticulously prepared a variety of gifts and supplies for the children, including children's books, notebooks, pens, pencils, erasers, cutters and boxes, clothes, school bags, and food. These supplies not only help ease the children's burdens in their studies and daily lives but also bring them endless joy and hope.

At the event, Shibasankar Mallick stated, "Through such activities, we aim to let more children feel the care and warmth of society. Sunergy Solution is not only committed to business development but also hopes to give back to society and help those in need."

With the collective efforts of the volunteers, the event was conducted in an orderly manner. The children's faces were filled with happy smiles as they held their new school bags and stationery, brimming with hope for the future. Volunteers also engaged the children in interactive games and study sessions, further deepening their interest and love for knowledge.

This event not only showcased Sunergy Solution's image as a socially responsible company but also demonstrated the care and support of various social sectors for underprivileged children. The selfless dedication of the volunteers and the generous donations from the company made this summer day exceptionally warm.

In the future, Sunergy Solution will continue to uphold its corporate philosophy of "Caring for Society, Giving Back to Society," and will organize more similar charity events to bring care and support to more communities and individuals in need.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by India PR Distribution.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor