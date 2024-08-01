IYDF Leads Charitable Initiative for the Warm Growth of Underprivileged Children

India PR Distribution

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], August 1: On the afternoon of July 29, from 2:00 to 3:30 PM, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), in collaboration with Home Tuition Gurgaon and Ramkriti Foundation, organized a heartwarming aid event for underprivileged children. The event took place at Ramakriti Foundation in the Tigra area of Sector 57.

The event was organized by Sourav Ranjan Sinha, with dedicated support from volunteers Sukanya Phogat, Shivam Mishra, Manya Suri, Aman Gupta, and Udit Mishra. Each volunteer contributed wholeheartedly to ensure the event's success.

The event was held at Ramakriti Foundation in Tigra, Sector 57. The aid provided for the children included notebooks, pens, erasers, sharpeners, rulers, crayons, notebook bags, rice, sugar, flour, cooking oil, vermicelli, instant noodles, chocolates, oats, biscuits, Haldiram's mixed snacks, soybeans, drinks, and treats like cakes and samosas. These supplies met the children's educational needs and provided support for their daily lives.

The event saw the participation of 50 children. The day included teaching sessions where volunteers imparted basic educational knowledge and engaged in warm interactions with the children. Although further activities were limited by space constraints, the children's smiles reflected their happiness.

Kamlesh Suman, the head of the aid unit, highly praised the organization and execution of the event. Sourav Ranjan Sinha, the event organizer, expressed, "Bringing joy to underprivileged children is the most beautiful feeling in the world." The volunteers echoed this sentiment, feeling that their efforts to bring hope and smiles to these children were immensely rewarding.

This initiative led by IYDF, with the support of socially conscious enterprises, provided tangible help to underprivileged children and conveyed the warmth of societal care. With the collective efforts of more compassionate companies and organizations, more children will receive the support and love they need, leading to brighter futures.

