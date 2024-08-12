IYDF Partners with AT Entrepreneurs to Sow Seeds of Hope for Underprivileged Children

VMPL

Mysore (Karnataka) [India], August 12: On the afternoon of August 10, 2024, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) joined forces with local philanthropic organization AT Entrepreneurs to host a meaningful charity event in the Gandhi Nagar neighborhood of Mysore. This initiative aimed to provide essential educational and living supplies to children in this underserved community, while also offering them a glimmer of hope and warmth through personal interactions.

Led by Amith Kumar, the event saw active participation from a dedicated team of volunteers, including Amjed Khan, Sagar, Yaseen Pasha, Salman, Rahul, and Nagraj. Together, they donated educational materials and basic necessities to 15 children in the community. The educational supplies included pencils, colored pencils, rulers, sketchbooks, and notebooks. Additionally, each family received basic food items such as rice, cooking oil, potatoes, and salt.

During the event, volunteers introduced the children to IYDF's mission and values, engaging them in meaningful conversations that encouraged them to pursue their dreams with courage. This initiative not only provided the children with tangible support but also infused their spirits with renewed hope.

Reflecting on the day, Amith Kumar shared, "This was a truly fulfilling experience for me. I firmly believe that we should do everything we can to give back to our community. We are eager to continue hosting similar events in the future and contribute to society in meaningful ways."

This event, strongly supported by IYDF, highlighted the organization's unwavering commitment to promoting educational equity and improving the living conditions of underprivileged children worldwide. IYDF will continue to collaborate with various partners, working tirelessly to help more children in need and create a brighter future for them.

Through this event, IYDF and AT Entrepreneurs not only sowed the seeds of knowledge but also ignited the flame of hope in this impoverished community. They are committed to continuing their journey on the path of philanthropy, spreading love and care to more children in need.

