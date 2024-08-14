IYDF Partners with Eden Watch to Bring Warmth to Underprivileged Children

VMPL

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], August 14: In a heartfelt display of compassion and generosity, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) joined forces with Eden Watch to host a charitable event that brought much-needed supplies and care to 40 children at the Adim Jati Seva Mandal in Ranchi, Jharkhand. The event, held at Nivaranpur, provided tangible assistance and warm support to these children, offering them a brighter outlook on life.

The event was organized by Syed Quazil, with a dedicated team of volunteers including Syed Zaid, Insha Naaz, Mohammad Tabish, Md Nazar Ali, and Javed Khan. Together, they prepared a variety of essential items for donation, including wheat flour, rice, mustard oil, green lentils/yellow split peas, red lentils, Bengal gram/brown chickpeas, split chickpeas, soybean chunks, salt, sugar, ballpoint pens, pencils, erasers, sharpeners, rulers, steel pens, biscuits, milk chocolates, chips, two sets of badminton rackets, and a box of shuttlecocks.

On the day of the event, each child received a gift package containing chips, chocolates, biscuits, notebooks, pencils, erasers, sharpeners, a ruler set, and steel pens. Additionally, basic necessities such as wheat flour, rice, and lentils were distributed, along with badminton sets and shuttlecocks to enrich the children's recreational activities.

Munda, the head of Adim Jati Seva Mandal, expressed his deep gratitude to IYDF and Eden Watch for their generous support. He noted that these supplies not only met the children's daily needs but also provided valuable support for their education and overall well-being.

Reflecting on the event, the organizer shared, "Serving these underprivileged children has been an incredibly fulfilling experience. We feel a deep sense of satisfaction and peace knowing that we could make a difference in their lives. We hope to continue this work and bring warmth and support to more children in need."

This event highlights IYDF and Eden Watch's strong commitment to social responsibility, demonstrating how collective action can bring hope and motivation to those who need it most. Through their efforts, they have shown that small acts of kindness can have a profound impact on the lives of children, paving the way for a brighter future.

