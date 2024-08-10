IYDF Partners with Hosiery Point to Warm the Hearts of Orphanage Children

VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 10: On August 8, 2024, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) joined forces with Hosiery Point to carry out a special aid event aimed at bringing warmth and care to children at an orphanage in Birsanagar Telco, Jamshedpur.

The event was organized by Ankush Modi, with a dedicated volunteer team comprising Pinky Mishra, Dipika, Munmum Chakraborty, Raja, Santosh Ray, and Malakar. Driven by compassion, they arrived at the orphanage carrying an array of essential supplies and recreational items, bringing much-needed comfort to the children.

The aid materials included a variety of food items such as rice, lentils, potatoes, spices, biscuits, noodles, and tea, which catered to the children's daily needs. In addition, the volunteers brought along badminton sets, cricket kits, and handballs, adding a spark of joy to the children's recreational activities.

Throughout the event, the volunteers not only distributed the supplies but also engaged deeply with the children. The kids eagerly shared their aspirations and interests, while the volunteers responded with genuine care, encouraging their dreams and hopes. The children then joined the volunteers in various games, filling the air with laughter and happiness.

The beneficiaries of this event were 16 girls from the orphanage, and the orphanage's head, Acharya Didi, expressed heartfelt gratitude to IYDF and Hosiery Point. She emphasized that the supplies and care provided not only addressed the children's practical needs but also made them feel the warmth and love of society.

As the event concluded, the volunteers left with the children's smiles etched in their hearts, expressing a strong desire to continue participating in such charitable activities in the future, bringing more love and support to those in need.

The collaboration between IYDF and Hosiery Point once again demonstrated the power of collective effort in making a positive impact. This event showed that love and care know no bounds, and even the smallest acts of kindness can create ripples of warmth in the hearts of those who need it most.

