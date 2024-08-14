IYDF Partners with Onward Shipping to Illuminate the Path to Knowledge for Students

VMPL

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 14: The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), in collaboration with Onward Shipping, hosted a heartfelt charity event at City Public School in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. The event provided essential school supplies to 35 students, ensuring they are well-prepared to tackle the challenges of the new academic year.

Led by Shshsb Khan, the volunteer teamincluding Md Shahnawaz Khan, Gaurav Nigam, Ramanand Pathak, Md Nasir, and Shahazad Khandistributed backpacks, notebooks, pens, pencils, erasers, sharpeners, rulers, markers, colored pencils, glue sticks, and scissors. These supplies are vital in equipping the students with the tools they need for success in their studies.

Saba Tabassum, the head of City Public School, expressed her heartfelt gratitude to IYDF and Onward Shipping for their generous support. She emphasized that the timely distribution of these supplies will greatly enhance the students' ability to focus on their education and achieve their academic goals.

The event was more than just a distribution of supplies; it was a celebration of hope and potential. The children not only received much-needed materials but also participated in a lively dance performance that filled the campus with joy and laughter. An IYDF representative delivered an inspiring speech, urging the students to study hard and pursue their dreams with courage and determination. These words of encouragement sparked a renewed sense of ambition and optimism among the students.

The planning and execution of the event were praised by all involved, with every aspect of the supply distribution carefully organized to maximize the benefit to the students in need. Through this initiative, IYDF and Onward Shipping demonstrated their commitment to social responsibility by lighting the path to knowledge for these young learners, opening doors to endless possibilities for their future.

