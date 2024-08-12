IYDF Partners with Purple Berry & Grill: Spreading Warmth and Hope to Orphanage Children

VMPL

Nashik (Maharashtra) [India], August 12: In a heartfelt humanitarian effort supported by the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), Purple Berry & Grill restaurant joined forces to bring warmth and care to the children of Ashirwad Sevadham Trust Orphanage. This meaningful initiative took place on August 9, with the goal of providing essential resources and spreading hope to these vulnerable children.

Led by Anmol Sahebrao Wagh, the volunteer team, including Keshav Bhimrao More, Prem R Prajapati, and Suresh Singh, arrived at the orphanage at 11:38 AM, bringing with them a substantial amount of much-needed supplies. These included 45 kilograms of cooking oil, 50 kilograms of sugar, 100 kilograms of rice, 30 books, 40 pens, 10 packs of instant noodles, 40 ladoo sweets, and 80 chocolates, all aimed at supporting the daily needs and well-being of the children.

Ashirwad Sevadham Trust Orphanage, established in 1984 and located in Varadahast Nagar on the Nashik-Trimbak Road, currently houses 35 girls. Some of these children were abandoned, while others were sent to the orphanage by the government. Under the guidance of Director Ashirwad Ratnakar Pawar, the orphanage team works tirelessly to provide not only food and education but also a nurturing environment that includes sports activities and even arrangements for marriage, helping these children build a stable and hopeful future.

"I feel immense pride and gratitude for being able to provide aid to these children with the support of IYDF," Anmol Sahebrao Wagh expressed after the event. "The orphanage environment is truly impressivethey not only teach the children how to live independently but also give each child a new name, offering them a real sense of belonging and family."

The event not only provided crucial support to the orphanage but also left a lasting impact on the volunteers, who were deeply moved by the resilience and optimism of the children. Inspired by their experience, the volunteers expressed their commitment to continue collaborating with IYDF to assist more children in need.

Purple Berry & Grill's generous act of kindness underscores the power of humanitarianism and the importance of corporate social responsibility. IYDF is committed to continuing its partnerships with organizations and individuals worldwide to offer support to vulnerable communities and to help create a brighter, more hopeful future for all.

