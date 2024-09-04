IYDF Partners with Shri Sai Multi Services to Bring Hope and Care to Underprivileged Students

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 4: The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) joined forces with the socially responsible company Shri Sai Multi Services to deliver much-needed support and care to the students of Sant Dnyaneshwar Magasvargiya Vidyarthi Vastigruha. Led by Sunil Narayan Chandrahas, the team of volunteers from Shri Sai Multi Services included P.R. Nirwane, S.N. Shah, H. Parmeshwar, G.P. Muley, A.G. Shelke, S.D. Wakode, S.B. Khambat, A.S. Ghorpade, R. Sonawane, and Vivek Gaikwad. Together, they engaged with the children, providing them with essential support for their education and overall well-being.

The students at the hostel mostly come from underprivileged families in the surrounding communities. Despite the hardships they face, their thirst for knowledge and passion for learning remain undiminished. Before the event, Sunil Narayan Chandrahas learned that the children lacked recreational activities and proper relaxation opportunities after school. In response, he arranged for the purchase of a television set. When the television arrived, the children erupted in cheers, their eyes filled with joy and anticipation.

In addition to the television, the volunteers brought a wealth of educational supplies, sports equipment, essential items, food, and fruit for the children. On-site, the volunteers participated in cricket, badminton, chess, and football with the children, demonstrating how to use the new equipment and bringing laughter and joy to the event.

Sagar Krushnarao Jadhav, the Secretary of the hostel, expressed his heartfelt gratitude: "Our children, despite coming from poor backgrounds, have always been very dedicated to their studies. However, education alone does not meet all their developmental needs. Due to budget constraints, our plans to purchase sports equipment and entertainment facilities have been repeatedly postponed. We are deeply grateful to Shri Sai Multi Services, to Sunil Narayan Chandrahas and his team of volunteers, and to IYDF for their support. Their help has enriched the children's extracurricular experiences. I believe that with the care and encouragement of society, these children's futures will be even brighter."

After the event, volunteers P.R. Nirwane, S.N. Shah, H. Parmeshwar, G.P. Muley, A.G. Shelke, S.D. Wakode, S.B. Khambat, A.S. Ghorpade, R. Sonawane, and Vivek Gaikwad shared their joy and reflections. They felt that this event brought not only material support to the children but also ignited a spark of hope in their hearts.

The collaboration between IYDF and Shri Sai Multi Services has brought much-needed care and warmth to underprivileged students. Through their joint efforts, these children will now step more confidently toward a brighter future.

