IYDF Partners with Srilab Solutions to Bring Warmth and Care to Underprivileged Children in Kurnool

New Delhi [India], August 26: On August 22, 2024, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) teamed up with Srilab Solutions to host a heartfelt charity event in the Budhawarapeta area of Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh. The event aimed to provide essential living and educational supplies to local underprivileged children while celebrating birthdays, making the children feel especially cherished and joyful.

The event was organized by T. Jyoth Kumar, with active participation from volunteers Chandrika, Sai Kumar, Vishnu Vardhan, and Jyoth Kumar's son, Mokshagna. During the event, volunteers distributed a variety of supplies to the 40 children in attendance, including rice, Toor Dal (pigeon peas), sunflower oil, soap, notebooks, pens, pencils, coloring kits, and jump ropes. These donations not only addressed the children's basic needs but also supported their education and recreational activities.

The event ran smoothly under the coordination of the recipient unit's head, Vijay Kumar. A highlight of the day was the celebration of two children's birthdays, creating a warm and joyful atmosphere. As the children cut the cake, their bright smiles filled the room, bringing immense satisfaction and happiness to all who participated.

T. Jyoth Kumar shared his thoughts on the event, saying, "I am very happy to be able to help these children. Seeing their happy faces has truly made me appreciate the meaning of giving. I hope to continue receiving support in the future so that we can bring warmth and hope to more children in need."

This event showcased the commitment of both the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) and Srilab Solutions to social responsibility, demonstrating how collective efforts can bring warmth and care to underprivileged children. Looking forward, IYDF will continue to partner with various organizations to improve the quality of life for children, helping them grow and thrive.

