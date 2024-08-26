IYDF Partners with Z.Arch to Bring Hope and Joy to Underprivileged Children in Jammu

PNN

New Delhi [India], August 26: On the afternoon of August 23, 2024, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), in collaboration with Z.Arch, organized a heartwarming charity event at the Balgran-Channi Rama orphanage in the Jammu and Kashmir region of India. The event was led by Salum, with enthusiastic participation and support from volunteers Tushar Gandotra, Rakshit Mahajan, Haseeb, Majeeb, and Manjeet.

The event took place at the Balgran-Channi Rama orphanage, managed by Raman Sharma. Over 40 children took part in the event, eagerly receiving sports equipment, school supplies, and food items, including candies and snacks. These donations not only enriched the children's daily lives but also provided them with more opportunities for learning and recreation.

The event officially kicked off at 2:00 PM, and the atmosphere was filled with joy and excitement. Volunteers joined the children in various games and activities, allowing them to experience the warmth and support of the community. The children's laughter echoed throughout the orphanage, spreading happiness to everyone present.

Salum expressed that seeing the children happily participating in the activities and feeling their joy was an incredibly positive experience. Through this event, the volunteers gained a deeper understanding of the importance of charity and strengthened their commitment to serving the underprivileged in society.

The collaboration between IYDF and Z.Arch in this event not only provided tangible material assistance to these underprivileged children but also brought them emotional encouragement and hope. This act of kindness by IYDF once again demonstrated its unwavering commitment to the welfare of children worldwide. The event not only improved the living conditions of the children but also infused their future with greater hope and motivation.

Raman Sharma expressed his heartfelt gratitude to IYDF and Z.Arch for their support, noting that such charitable activities not only meet the children's basic needs but also provide them with emotional comfort. The success of this event highlights the care and concern of various sectors of society for underprivileged children and calls for more people to support this important cause.

