IYDF Teams Up with Saranya Cosmetics: Caring for Orphans and Lighting Up Their Future

PNN

New Delhi [India], August 24: On the morning of August 19, 2024, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) and Saranya Cosmetics joined forces to host a heartfelt charity event at Basundhara Children's Home (BASUNDHARA Orphanage) in Cuttack, Odisha, India. Organized by Bimal Kumar Mohanty, with active participation from volunteers Susant Bahalia, Mira Das, and Sonali Mohanty, the event brought warmth and care to 40 orphans, brightening their day and their future.

Generous Contributions

At the event, the children received a variety of essential supplies, including 35 school bags, 40 sets of pens, pencils, erasers, 40 notebooks, 120 cakes, 120 candies, 3 sets of bats, 4 sets of handballs and footballs, 2 sets of hockey sticks and balls, and 6 toy balls. These contributions not only fulfilled the children's educational and daily needs but also brought them immense joy and hope.

Engaging Activities

In addition to the donation of supplies, the day was filled with exciting activities such as handball, cricket, and puzzle games. The children eagerly participated, creating a lively and joyful atmosphere. Bimal Kumar Mohanty expressed his happiness, saying, "Today's event brought me immense joy. Interacting with these children made me incredibly happy." He firmly believes that these acts of kindness will bring lasting joy and support to these children, helping them walk confidently on their life's path.

Lasting Impact

This event was a testament to the deep care that IYDF and Saranya Cosmetics have for vulnerable groups, showcasing the power of collective efforts to create a better future for children. Through their actions, they illuminated the children's lives with hope, spreading a message of love and compassion that adds new colors to their world.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor