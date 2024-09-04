IYDF Teams Up with Vikon Exports to Ignite Hope for Underprivileged Students

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 4: IYDF (International Youth Development Foundation) partnered with the socially conscious company Vikon Exports to host a meaningful charity event in Calicut, Kerala. The event took place outside the Mathrubandhu Vidyasala ALP School, ensuring the dignity and privacy of the children involved. The school serves the local community, providing basic education to children, many of whom struggle to meet their educational needs due to financial hardships.

The event was led by Kurians Mathew, head of Vikon Exports, and supported by a dedicated team of volunteers, including Vineetha, Anil Kumar, Vivaan, and Vasu. Together, they distributed essential educational, living, and sports supplies to the children. These items included school bags, lunch boxes, stationery, crayons, writing boards, jump ropes, footballs, badminton sets, and a variety of snacks and sweets, totaling 21 different items.

The atmosphere at the event was filled with warmth and care. Thankam, a teacher at Mathrubandhu Vidyasala ALP School, delivered an inspiring speech, urging the children to use education as a tool to shape their future. She emphasized that despite their challenging backgrounds, they should not give up. She reminded the students that, regardless of their origins, they all have the power to change their destinies and uplift their families through perseverance and hard work. The students also participated in singing and quiz activities, boosting their confidence and uncovering their potential.

A total of 25 students, along with teachers and parents40 people in alltook part in this heartwarming event. The event provided not only material support but also inspired the children with hope and confidence for the future. By the end of the day, the atmosphere was filled with joy and laughter, and the children's smiles shone brightly, touching everyone's hearts.

Kurians Mathew, the head of Vikon Exports, described the event as a wonderful experience and expressed his hope for more opportunities to collaborate with IYDF in the future, to continue supporting and encouraging children in need. He also mentioned that future aid packages would bear IYDF's permanent logo, ensuring that the children remember the care and encouragement they received for years to come.

IYDF hopes that this event will inspire more members of society to join in efforts to support underprivileged students and promote educational equity. With the help and generosity of many, these children's futures will be much brighter.

