JA Solar supplies DeepBlue 3.0 for JSW Energy 225MW PV power plant in India

JSW Energy's 225MW solar plant, in which JA Solar DeepBlue 3.0 modules were installed, has recently been put into operation.

The plant, located in Karnataka, India, is part of a wind-solar hybrid project, for which power purchase agreements were signed with JSW Steel, one of the largest steel companies in India. Both JSW Energy and JSW Steel are part of an Indian conglomerate, JSW Group, which has presence across core sectors such as steel, energy, infrastructure, paints and cement. Leading energy companies are utilizing low-carbon emission technology such as photovoltaics for helping India transition to clean energy.

Rich in solar irradiance and suitable for developing PV solar energy, India has consistently been among the top ten PV markets in the world. As a leading energy company, JSW Energy is targeting a 50 per cent reduction in its carbon footprint by 2030 through utilizing more green energy in production. With the power generated from JA Solar DeepBlue 3.0 modules, the 225MW project supports JSW Energy's growth ambitions. JSW Energy is targeting to reach 20GW generation capacity (85 per cent renewable) by 2030 from its current 7 GW portfolio (55 per cent renewable) via renewables, and PV systems could play a meaningful role in helping the company achieve its growth targets.

Dedicated to the Indian market for a long time, JA Solar has achieved outstanding results. In 2021, JA Solar's market share in India reached 17 per cent, and with Indian solar imports increasing 210 per cent on a year-on-year basis in the first quarter of 2022, JA Solar's shipments remain on a significant upward trajectory. According to Mercom's India Solar Export-Import Tracker, JA Solar has once again ranked in the top three in PV module shipments.

This story is provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor