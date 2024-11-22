Jacqueline Fernandez Releases Her Debut Single And Music Video “Stormrider”

“Stormrider” was written by Amrita Sen and Robin Grubert and produced by Amrita Sen, Jake Jeong (Frison), Serban Cazan, Feenom, and Alex Winter. The single was recorded at Myst Music's state-of-the-art studios in Beverly Hills. Through this collaboration, Jacqueline has brought her creative vision to life. The song is set to resonate with global audiences as it touches on themes of empowerment, freedom, and resilience, serving as a powerful soundtrack for anyone navigating the highs and lows of life.

Jacqueline shared her thoughts on the single and said, “Creating ‘Storm Rider’ has been one of the most transformative experiences of my life. This single is more than just music to me; it reflects my personal odyssey — a tapestry woven with threads of struggle, resilience, and, ultimately, empowerment. Each lyric encapsulates moments of doubt and fear yet shines with hope and strength. This project allowed me to confront my own storms, reminding me that while change can be intimidating, it is also a powerful catalyst for growth and new beginnings.

In every note, I've infused my journey of self-discovery, encouraging others to embrace the challenges they face. I truly believe that there is beauty to be found, even in the chaos of life, and that each of us has the inner strength to navigate our own turbulent waters. ‘Storm Rider’ is not just a song; it's an anthem for those ready to rise above adversity with courage and grace.

I'm thrilled to share that I have a few more songs coming out in the near future, each designed to explore different facets of my journey and connect with listeners on a deeper level. I hope that it resonates with those who are also learning to ride the waves of their own journeys.”

“It was a one-of-a-kind experience working with Jacqueline on all fronts of the creative process—story, art, lyrics, and music. Our aspiration has always been to connect all creative forms toward a common purpose of genuine South Asian storytelling. This partnership is unlike any other,” said Amrita Sen, CEO of Myst.

In a bold and refreshing transformation, Jacqueline debuts a stunning new look with blonde hair, embodying a vibrant new avatar that captivates the essence of her musical journey. The cinematic cover, hand drawn and illustrated by Amrita Sen and art directed by Jacqueline herself, showcases her legendary beauty, enhanced by exquisite hand and neck jewellery, reflecting both the spirit of the song and her personal evolution as she embarks on this new artistic endeavour.

Watch “Stormrider” here: https://youtu.be/h29_PuuUDCM?si=4WX3aJ8vlwpq_7Lt

