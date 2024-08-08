JadeCaps Technologies Secures Fundraising To Expand Market Reach

PNN

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], August 8: JadeCaps, a leading proptech platform specializing in urban spaces and vacation properties, has announced its strategic expansion and ongoing fundraising efforts. The company is all set to add 1,000 new properties over the next 12-15 months, building on its successful management of 150+ luxury rentals across the country.

Founded by Ankit Goenka, an ex-HSBC investment banker with a global perspective on the rental market, JadeCaps Technologies is headquartered in Bangalore with offices in Singapore and branches in Hyderabad, Chennai, Goa, and Kolkata. The company aims to bridge the gap in the short-term rental industry with a comprehensive, AI-driven platform for property management.

What inspired Ankit to found JadeCaps is a lack of quality short-term rentals and experiencing challenges finding comfortable accommodations during medical emergencies, and work travels.

At JadeCaps, we are committed to transforming the short-term rental industry in Asia. Our mission is to provide safe, comfortable, and technologically advanced rental spaces that truly feel like home, said Ankit Goenka.

The platform is designed to serve a diverse range of travelers and property owners, including the ones who want to list their properties, investors interested in the short-term rental market, wealthy individuals looking for consistent holiday homes, young travellers, including Gen Z and Millennials, corporate travellers needing safe urban stays, medical travellers seeking comfortable accommodations and Foreign travellers visiting India for work or projects.

JadeCaps operates multiple consumer brands to cater to varied needs: StayJade(Luxury villa rentals for large groups), Red Olive (Urban rentals for corporate travelers), and Secret Turtle (Unique experiential homes for Gen Zs).

The team at JadeCaps Technologies includes dedicated professionals who focus on giving guests a great experience and managing properties smoothly. They combine hospitality skills with modern technology to make sure every stay is memorable. Also, the whole team provide excellent customer service, keeps properties in top condition, and helps property owners get the most out of their rentals.

The company's tech stack features an AI-led platform for dynamic pricing and guest communication, digital inspection systems, and a unified guest interface, providing a seamless experience for property management. Having hosted over 50,000 guests, including Bollywood celebrities and cricketers, JadeCaps is in discussions to acquire additional businesses in the segment. Multiple unicorn founders have participated in the pre-seed round, underscoring confidence in the company's vision.

For more information about JadeCaps and their projects, please visit www.jadecaps.com.

