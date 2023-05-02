Jagadguru Kripalu Parishat continues to expand its philanthropic activities in 2023, providing essential items to impoverished communities

New Delhi [India], May 2 (/PRNewswire): Jagadguru Kripalu Parishat, setup by Jagadguru Shri Kripalu Ji Maharaj, a philanthropic orgzation dedicated to helping the impoverished, has continued to expand its efforts in 2023. Building upon the success of 2022, when the orgzation assisted nearly 100,000 individuals through its 'Poor-relief' fund, the Presidents of Jagadguru Kripalu Parishat, Sushri Dr Vishakha Tripathi, Sushri Dr Shyama Tripathi, and Sushri Dr Krishna Tripathi have redoubled their commitment to improving the lives of those in need.

Between March and April 2023, Jagadguru Kripalu Parishat has already provided essential items to 29,500 underprivileged individuals. In early March, the orgzation distributed a set of necessary items such as umbrellas, stools, mugs, and new bed sheets to 8,000 impoverished children at Bhakti Dham in Pratapgarh. On the 27th of March, an additional 5,000 underprivileged school children received the same items at Prem Mandir in Vrindavan. The orgzation continued its efforts, providing 6,000 more children with these necessities at Kirti Mandir, Rangeeli Mahal in Barsana on the 28th of March. By April 6th, 9,000 impoverished villagers had received a pillow, sleeping mat, stainless steel saucepan, and more. On the 29th of April, 1,500 school children in Mussoorie were each given a warm blanket, school bag with water bottle, lunch box, and stationery.

Additionally, the orgzation is building new toilets in Pratapgarh to help impoverished women have access to this essential necessity. Existing toilets have already brought significant relief to women of all ages.

Jagadguru Kripalu Parishat's hospitals, located in Pratapgarh, Vrindavan, and Barsana, have served between 40,000 to 50,000 patients every month from January to April 2023. Special medical camps have been orgzed to provide specific treatments for heart, dental, eye, and gastroenterological conditions. Jagadguru Kripalu Chikitsalaya (JKC), Pratapgarh, has a new wing to accommodate the growing number of patients, and JKC, Vrindavan, has acquired new pathology equipment, including a mammogram, to help detect breast cancer early.

The Jagadguru Kripalu Parishat Education Institution in Kunda has continued to produce exceptional results. Its students, mainly impoverished girls, have achieved top scores in the state and district exams. Shreeyam Tripathi, a student from the institution, placed 5th in the U.P. Board High School exams and 1st in the District Pratapgarh exams. The institution's teachers and administrators continue to provide support to these young girls to help them achieve their dreams.

Jagadguru Kripalu Parishat was founded by Jagadguru Shri Kripalu Ji Maharaj for the welfare of society. It was established in 1972 (as Sadhana Bhawan Trust) and now continues to run under the leadership of the three appointed Presidents, Sushri Dr Vishakha Tripathi, Sushri Dr Shyama Tripathi, and Sushri Dr Krishna Tripathi. Jagadguru Kripalu Parishat is a non-profit, charitable, educational, and spiritual orgzation, dedicated to increasing spiritual awareness and helping those in need in society as a whole. Visit www.jkp.org.in to learn more about Jagadguru Kripalu Parishat.

