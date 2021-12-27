Jagdish Sheth School of Management records 100 per cent placement for Industry Internship Programme (IIP)

Jagdish Sheth School of Management (JAGSoM) has successfully placed the entire eligible batch for the Industry Internship programme (IIP) as of December 2021, despite the hurdles of the ongoing pandemic.

As per the Internship report 2021, the average stipend of JAGSoM students has risen by 60%, and 50% of the students received their pre-placement offers with their internship. The internship report also reveals that a significant number of students have been hired by Information Technology and Services, Consulting, Financial, & Banking sectors.

Information Technology and Services have collectively hired 34% of the students placed. This results in more than 60% conversion of the internship to the final placement, which serves as a prominent opportunity for the students.

Industry Internship Programme (IIP) at JAGSoM is an innovative arrangement (capstone programme) under which a student spends 4.5 months in an organisation in their last term.

The exposure is very intensive and the company, through such long associations, monitors the capabilities of the student and also understands whether the student will fit into the company.

This year JAGSoM has observed 77% of the students being picked up by leading companies of ITeS and Finance & Banking sectors. This has further contributed to the average stipend increasing the same by 60% despite the ongoing pandemic and recovering economy.

Speaking about the internship placement, Dr Atish Chattopadhyay says, "We at JAGSoM are very focussed on creating professionals that are industry-ready and hence train them through practicing faculty. The students receiving pre-placement offers is a testament to the efforts put in by our faculty and leadership into converting the students' internship. As our economy is recovering from the pandemic-induced downturn, our students' placement shows that there is a place ready for them to apply their learnings and skills to."

In the past three years, JAGSoM has witnessed 50-70% of the students being hired in Information Technology and Services, Consulting, Finance and Banking sectors. Various roles offered to these students were Digital Marketing, Marketing as a Service (MaaS), Analyst - Project and Program Management, Associate Consultant, Customer Success, Growth Manager, Retail Lending, Category Executive, Business Analyst, BI Consultant, Information Technology Solutions Sales, Strategic Capital Operations, Security Rating Analyst, Market Analyst, Financial Operations, Business Development, Analyst - Delivery Services and many more.

"JAGSoM's three-sixty-degree engagement with the industry across multiple interventions such as structured corporate mentoring programme, request-for-problem initiative, etc. are paying us the dividends. Career track interventions in Martech, Sales & Services, Fintech, Capital Markets, Banking, Digital HR, and Analytics helped students be better coupled with the fact that we have operated in physical classroom mode for a large part of this cohort have made JAGSoM students very sought after in the industry this year."- Prof Rajesh Kumar, Chairperson, Placements, and IIP.

Some of the top recruiters for IIP are Oracle India, Dell, Arcesium, Envision Financial, Mobisy Technologies, Enquero (A Genpact Company), Ola Electrics, Velankani Cloud Solutions, Optimal Strategix Group, SiliConch Systems, HDFC Ltd, Tescra Software, Akshayakalpa Farms and Foods, ANSR Consulting, Brickwork Ratings, Brickwork Analytics.

"As a Vice President of Industry Internship Program & Placements, it gives me immense pride to see the conclusion of placing all the students for internship with the significant rise in the number of companies, pay packages, good brands, and great roles. We kick-started our placement season with a belief to start working with an organization that gives me a chance to learn, contribute and grow. And now I am glad that it is accomplished."- Barun Jha, VP, Industry Internship Program & Placements

Jagdish Sheth School of Management is amongst the first 6 business schools in India to be awarded the AACSB accreditation. JAGSoM was ranked by QS World University Rankings in 2021, 101+ in Masters in Marketing for its PGDM (Marketing) program, 101+ in Business Analytics for its PGDM (Business Analytics) program, and 151+ in Masters in Finance for its PGDM (Finance) program globally.

Programs at JAGSoM includes

1. PGDM: 2 Year residential Post Graduate Diploma in Management with the option to major in Marketing, Finance, HRM, Analytics & Digital Business.

PGDM (Marketing Major) - For those who wish to pursue a career in Marketing (with option of career tracks in MarTech or Sales & Service).

PGDM (Finance Major) - For those who wish to pursue a career in Finance (with option of career tracks in FinTech, Capital Markets or Banking).

PGDM (Analytics & Digital Business Major) - For those who wish to pursue a career in Business Analytics.

PGDM (with option of International Immersion) - For those who wish to pursue studies abroad at our international partner institutions

2. PGDM Executive: For professionals with work experience with option to attend on-campus sessions during weekends or learn from home (LFH) online

3. MBA: 'The Right Brain MBA' for new age professional roles that require creativity, innovation, design thinking and imagination at our picturesque campus at Karjat, near Mumbai

4. BBA: A unique residential program with a curriculum that facilitates the process of self-discovery in the initial years and then preparing for a career in business with the benefit of co-learning with MBA participants and mentoring by faculty and industry practitioners.

Actively engaged in research and consulting, JAGSoM hosts several Centres of Excellence such as AIM-Parasuraman Centre of Service Excellence and Vithala Rao Centre for Business Analytics. JAGSoM is led by an eminent board with globally acclaimed scholar Padma Bhushan Prof. Jagdish Sheth as the Chairman of the Institute.

JAGSoM has four distinct anchors that support its overall educational philosophy:

Grooming T shaped professionals with a unique curriculum aligned to the needs of industry 4.0

The program is delivered by domain specialist faculty, with professional experience in the industry.

Global connects through partnerships with globally acclaimed business schools preparing for career tracks in new-age areas.

Industry-connect programs to groom "Beyond Tomorrow" professionals.

