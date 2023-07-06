'Jaha Bimar, Vahin Upchar' Maharashtra Witnesses Revolutionary Initiative: Mobile Medical Examination and Ambulance Launched in Mira-Bhayandar

GLOBAL PR CONNECT (GPRC)

Mira-Bhayandar (Maharashtra) [India], July 6: Today marks a groundbreaking milestone in Maharashtra's healthcare sector as Mira-Bhayandar residents gain access to free medical facilities through the introduction of a unique initiative - mobile medical examination and a medical ambulance. Spearheaded by Geeta Bharat Jain, MLA of Mira-Bhayandar, this visionary program was unveiled in the presence of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Seeking medical assistance has often required individuals to visit hospitals and clinics, creating an additional burden for those with limited financial means and compromised health conditions. To address this issue, Mrs. Geeta Bharat Jain has undertaken a pioneering initiative. The launch of Maharashtra's first-ever medical ambulance aims to bring medical services directly to the doorsteps of Mira-Bhayandar residents.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde inaugurated the medical ambulance on Sunday. The ambulance will provide the residents of Mira-Bhayandar with free access to 60 medical tests and online doctor consultations. Moreover, plans are underway to open 10 Aapla Dawakhana clinics in Mira-Bhayandar. This comprehensive approach will significantly enhance the medical services available to the local community and alleviate the challenges of travel and time for patients.

Speaking at the ambulance inauguration ceremony, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde commended this pioneering initiative as a testament to the government's commitment to its responsibilities. He expressed his hope that the people of Mira-Bhayandar would fully benefit from this service and maintain their well-being. Geeta Bharat Jain, the local MLA, emphasized her determination to extend government benefits to every citizen, ensuring access to medical facilities in their own neighborhoods amidst rising healthcare costs and the need to travel long distances to avail government services.

The medical ambulance is equipped with a medical kiosk that can perform basic tests on patients within 10 minutes. The test results will be promptly sent through WhatsApp, and patients will have access to their reports online. In cases requiring further medical intervention, the doctor present in the government hospital can engage with the patient through the screen installed in the ambulance, initiating first aid based on the online reports. Subsequent medical steps will be determined by the patient's health condition and prognosis, including the possibility of advanced medical tests, if necessary.

Furthermore, every person availing this service will receive a medical card, and their reports will be available online indefinitely. Future plans include integrating patient data with the Ayushman Bharat Card for seamless healthcare coordination.

The two ambulances, built at a cost of approximately Rs 35,00,000 from the government fund of MLA Geeta Bharat Jain, signify an initial investment in meeting the medical needs of the community. Considering the anticipated demand and the importance of ambulances, there are plans to expand the fleet in the coming days. Each ambulance will be staffed with a driver, paramedical personnel, and a technician, ensuring comprehensive care during emergencies.

The ambulance inauguration program witnessed the esteemed presence of MP Rajendraji Gavit, MLA Pratapji Sarnaik, MLA Bharat Sheth Gogwale, Thane Collector Ashokji Shingare, Commissioner of Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation Dilipji Dhole, Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar Police Commissioner Madhukarji Pandey, BJP District President Ravi Vyas, District Head Raju Bhoir, Purvesh Sarnaik, honorable corporators, corporators, office bearers.

