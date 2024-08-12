"Jai Jawaan, Jai Kisaan, Jai Vigyaan, Jai Anusandhan", says PM Modi to farmers

New Delhi [India], August 12 : In an interaction at the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) PUSA, Prime Minister Narendra Modi connected with farmers, showcasing his unwavering commitment to the agricultural community.

During the interaction, PM Modi emphasized the crucial role of research and innovation in the agricultural sector.

He recalled the iconic phrase "Jai Jawan, Jai Kisaan" coined by Lal Bahadur Shastri and the subsequent addition of "Jai Vigyaan" by Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

In light of the changing times, PM Modi added his focus, stating, "We've often heard Lal Bahadur Shastri's slogan 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisaan,' and Atalji added 'Jai Vigyaan' to it. But times have changed, so I have emphasized 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisaan, Jai Vigyaan,' and most importantly, 'Jai Anusandhan.'"

A testament to this commitment is the recent release of 109 new crop varieties, a milestone that reflects the Prime Minister's focus on bringing research to the field. These new varieties are expected to significantly boost agricultural productivity and sustainability, empowering farmers with better tools and techniques.

Despite heavy rain, PM Modi insisted on continuing the event, demonstrating his deep respect and affection for the farmers.

When the Prime Minister arrived to meet the farmers, it began raining heavily. Officials suggested cancelling the interaction due to the weather, but PM Modi was resolute in his decision to proceed.

PM Modi chose to hold his umbrella himself, even offering to shield the farmers from the rain. This gesture resonated deeply with the gathered crowd, reinforcing the Prime Minister's genuine connection with the people who form the backbone of India's economy.

In his dialogue with the farmers, PM Modi highlighted a growing trend among farmers who are increasingly moving away from chemical pesticides and embracing natural farming methods.

He commended the farmers for their awareness of their responsibility toward the environment and Mother Earth. This shift towards natural farming, he noted, is already yielding better results, with promising milestones expected as more farmers adopt these sustainable practices.

PM Modi also offered practical advice to the farmers, urging them to experiment with new crop varieties. He asked whether they would be open to trying new seeds or if they preferred to wait until others had tested them first.

To ease their concerns, he suggested using the new variety on a small section of their land or at the four corners of their fields.

This approach would allow them to observe the results firsthand and adopt the new seeds with confidence.

Reaffirming his dedication to the agricultural sector, PM Modi spoke about his commitment to working at triple the speed in his third term. He cited recent initiatives for farmers as evidence of his government's ongoing efforts to uplift the farming community.

OM Modi said, "I had already said earlier that in my third term, I would work at triple the speed. When I am placing around 109 varieties at the feet of the farmers today, who wouldn't feel joy?"

Expressing his joy, the Prime Minister dedicated the newly developed crop varieties to the farmers, marking another step towards a prosperous and sustainable agricultural future.

