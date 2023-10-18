Jaideep Mirchandani's Sky One FZE's Helicopter Operations Expand to New Horizons

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 18: Helicopter services have become integral for various critical applications. Beyond urban travel, helicopters play a crucial role in disaster relief, ensuring swift supply chains for relief materials. According to Fortune Business Insights, the global helicopter services market is projected to grow from USD 15.62 Billion to USD 23.80 Billion by 2030.

Meanwhile, in the Asia Pacific region, it is expected to register a CAGR of 8.03 percent in the next five years, mainly due to the surge in demand for such services in countries including India. Numerous global aviation conglomerates are focusing on APAC and especially India, to leverage the growing demand for helicopter services. One prominent player in this domain is UAE-based Sky One FZE, a leading company in the aviation sector.

The company's operations, spanning Turkey, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Kyrgyzstan, have been instrumental in providing essential services that extend beyond mere transportation. With a fleet that includes the versatile MI-172 Russian Helicopters and the agile Bell-412 EP helicopters, Sky One's capabilities are as diverse as the regions they serve. The company's services also proved pivotal in assisting in the Turkey wildfires, battling blazes, and safeguarding communities. The specialized choppers, equipped for firefighting, have proven to be a lifeline for regions facing the devastating effects of wildfires.

Chairman Jaideep Mirchandani emphasized the significance of Sky One's endeavors, stating, "Our services have always been aimed at going beyond conventional aviation. We are not just ferrying passengers; we are aiding communities, assisting in disaster response, and playing a pivotal role in firefighting efforts. Our latest efforts in Turkey's firefighting operations are a testament to our commitment."

Actively pursuing expansion in India, the company emerged as one of the front runners in the race to bid for the Government's stake in the helicopter services company Pawan Hans. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Sky One FZE also forged close collaborations with government agencies, including the Arunachal Pradesh government, to provide medical support. Their helicopters played a vital role in transporting critical supplies and medical aid, effectively bridging gaps and reaching even the remotest areas.

Given the surging demand from armed forces as well as the civil sector for supply and logistics operations, transport and utility helicopters are anticipated to dominate the military rotorcraft market. The passenger ferry services offered by Sky One have redefined convenience and luxury for travelers. With a customer-centric approach that includes personalized itineraries, travel tips, and seamless pick-up and drop-off services, the company is setting new standards in air travel. Mirchandani added, 'As electric helicopters and urban air mobility drones become increasingly prevalent in the industry, it is anticipated that the cost of helicopter flights will significantly decrease in the upcoming years, which is poised to stimulate higher demand within this segment.

Sky One Airways' success story isn't just about aviation; it's about making a positive impact on communities and nations. As the company continues to expand its operations and fleet, its commitment to being a force for good remains unwavering. With Chairman Jaideep Mirchandani at the helm, Sky One is poised to soar to new heights of success while leaving a lasting imprint of support and compassion.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor