Jain Acharya Shri Mahashraman’s pravaas in Surat during Chaturmas will be historic: Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi

Surat (Gujarat) [India], July 16: Acharya Shri Mahashraman, the 11th Acharya or supreme head of Jain Shwetambar Terapanth sect, reached Surat for his pravas during Chaturmas, on Monday. Devotees were overjoyed with the supreme head visiting Surat during Chaturmas after a wait of more than two decades. In 2003, Acharya Shri Mahapragya, the 10th Acharya or supreme leader of the sect, spent the four-month period at Terapanth Bhavan in City Light, Surat, while people of Surat had the fortune of celebrating Akshay Tritiya in 2023 in the holy presence of Acharya Shri Mahashraman. His decision to spend Chaturmas in Surat has spread immense joy and happiness among devotees.

Respected Acharya Shri Mahashraman left from Terapanth Bhavan at 7:30 am on Monday. He was given a grand welcome by thousands of devotees who enthusiastically participated in the Sanyam Rally. The procession featured female Jain monks in the front, followed by Acharya Shri Mahashraman in the centre, followed by male monks and a sea of devotees on both sides of the road. The entire procession resonated with religious slogans.

He walked for around 4 km and entered Sanyam Vihar at the predetermined time of 9:41 am. Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi and many eminent dignitaries were present on the occasion.

Delivering his discourse before thousands of devotees, respected Acharya Shri Mahashraman, referred to the Jain Agam, the sacred books of Jainism, to explain what religion is. He said the scripture had been written by Sruv-Kevlis. He explained that every individual desires an obstacle-free life and well-being for himself, his loved ones and other persons. Acharya Mahashraman said that religion is the greatest blessing. He further said that non-violence, self-restraint, and penance cover all religions. He further said that even Gods salute those individuals whose minds are always immersed in these virtues. He explained that the scripture has given great importance to the mind, the feelings that emanate from it and the inner thoughts.

Showering his blessings on the people of Surat, most revered Acharya Shri Mahashraman noted his arrival in the city for Chaturmas and noted that it was the first time he would be spending those months in a university named after Lord Mahavir. He said that a university is a temple of knowledge and should also aspire to become a temple of religion. He said that Lord Mahavir is their deity and that the name of the principal monk is also Mahaveer. He expressed confidence that the quest for religion would continue in true earnest during the Chaturmas.

Respected Acharya humbly remembered Acharya Bhikshu, the founder and first spiritual head of the Shwetambar Terapanth sect, Acharya Tulsi, the founder of the Anuvrata movement, Acharya Mahapragya, and Mantri Muni Shri Sumermalji. He also mentioned the activities of Bahushruta Parishad's coordinator Mukhya Muni Mahaveer Kumar, Sadhvi Pramukh Vishrut Vibha and Sadhvi Varya Sambuddhayasha.

Shasan Shri Muni Shri Dharmaruchiji also had the fortune of visiting respected Acharya Shri Mahashraman on Monday. Speaking about Muni Shri Uditkumar ji, he recalled that he is his co-initiate and blessed the monks of the Terapanth sect who had stayed in Surat before Chaturmas.

It is worth noting that Brice Oligui Nguema, the president of Gabon in Africa, has written to Acharya Shri Mahashraman, expressing his desire to meet him. Gujarat's Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi and Rajesh Parikh presented the letter to Acharya. Muni Shri Kumarshramanji read the President's letter.

Minister Harsh Sanghavi, Sanjay Surana, who heads the committee formed to arrange Acharya Shri Mahashraman's visit, and reception head Sanjay Jain also expressed their joy at their good fortune of the opportunity to be blessed by him. Women and girls belonging to the Terapanth sect presented a song to welcome the respected Acharya, while students of Citylight Gyanshala gave a special presentation.

