JAIN (Deemed-to-be-University) Shantamani Kala Kendra’s 21-Foot Eco-Friendly Ganesh Idol gets recognition by the Asia Book of Records

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 21: Shantamani Kala Kendra, in collaboration with Jain (Deemed-to-be University) School of Design, Media, and Creative Arts, inscribed its name in history by unveiling the world's largest eco-friendly Ganesh idol. This monumental achievement was recognized by the Asia Book of World Records, occurred on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturdashi.

This colossal 21-foot-tall representation of Lord Ganesha was meticulously crafted from recycled newspapers sourced from various departments within Jain University. The idol symbolized a collective commitment to environmental preservation that went beyond transcending the boundaries of a mere record-breaking endeavor. Instead, it carried a profound and universally significant message. The art was conducted by 21 students, teachers and staff, in 21 hours, from 21 kg flour and 108 kg newspaper.

Dr. Chenraj Roychand, Chancellor- JAIN (Deemed-to-be University), during the unveiling of the Ganesha Idol said, “This majestic idol serves as a powerful symbol of environmental awareness in addition to being a beautiful piece of art. This project delivered an important message about the imperative need to protect our environment by utilising waste materials like newspapers. The symbolic depiction of Lord Ganesha with His trunk raised acted as a heartfelt plea to Mother Earth to combat pollution. This message struck a chord in an era when environmental sustainability is a top priority. It encouraged us all to adopt eco-friendly lifestyles and advocate for the preservation of our planet..."

Avinash D Kate, Dean Art and Design at Shantamani Kala Kendra spoke about this marvellous art “The production of this massive Ganesh statue was about more than just breaking records; it was about setting a precedent. It highlighted how art, creativity, and environmental protection can co-exist to encourage positive change in our world. Shantamani Kala Kendra and Jain (Deemed-To-Be University)'s endeavour was more than simply a watershed moment. It was a beacon of hope for a greener, more sustainable future.,” concluded the spokesperson

The Ganesha will be showcased to display the message of environmental sustainability.

About Jain (Deemed-to-be University)

Jain (Deemed-to-be University) is classified as one of the best universities in India as they emphasise on essential skills like creativity, entrepreneurship, research, sports and primarily academics. With NAAC ranking them A++, they foster a student-centric curriculum.

About Shantamani Kala Kendra

Renowned for its versatile programmes in Fine Arts and demonstrating consonance with ancient art forms like Lalit Kala & Chathusashti Kala (comprising 64 rich art forms), Shantamani Kala Kendra at JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) has emerged as a true epitome of pristine art forms. Named after the former Chief Mentor (JAIN Group), the late Prof. Shantamani, who contributed profoundly to the Ph.D. & PG programmes in Performing Arts and created a unique course on Mind Management & Human Value that is now an integral part of all UG and PG courses at JAIN (Deemed-to-be University).

