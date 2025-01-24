Jainson Locks and Klosher Global Host Pragati 2025 in Delhi: Unveiling Innovation with New Product Launches

New Delhi [India], January 24: Jainson, a trusted leader in locks and security solutions, and its sister brand, Klosher Global Inc., successfully hosted Pragati 2025 at Orion, New Delhi. The event brought together 100 prominent dealers and distributors in the locks and hardware industry from Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Uttarakhand, and Jammu & Kashmir, highlighting the brands' growth, innovations, and future-focused collaborations.

Introduction of Jainson's New Smart Lock: Awakey

Jainson unveiled Awakey, an advanced smart lock designed for modern security needs. Attendees witnessed live demonstrations of its cutting-edge features, including keyless entry, mobile app integration, and enhanced access control, reflecting Jainson's commitment to blending innovation with reliability.

Product Showcase by Klosher Global Inc.

Klosher presented its premium hardware portfolio, including mortise handles, furniture locks, smart locks, and building hardware like hinges and telescopic channels. These products exemplify Klosher's dedication to design excellence, functionality, and security.

Partnerships and Company Vision

Both brands highlighted their collaborations with builders and government agencies, underlining their contribution to infrastructure development and real estate projects.

About Jainson:

Jainson is a pioneer in locks and security systems with a longstanding reputation of 60 years for excellence. Combining decades of expertise with innovation, the brand consistently delivers products prioritizing safety, quality, and customer satisfaction.

About Awakey Jainson Smart Locks:

Awakey marks a new chapter for Jainson in smart security solutions. With its sleek design and advanced technology, Awakey offers features such as biometric access, remote locking, and real-time monitoring, catering to residential and commercial needs.

About Klosher Global Inc.:

Klosher Global Inc. continues to lead the hardware industry by elevating design, functionality, and quality. As a modern extension of a 60-year legacy, the brand is renowned for its innovative approach to home improvement and security solutions.

Explore Jainson and Klosher's latest product offerings by visiting:

http://www.jainsonlocks.com

https://klosher.com/

Pragati 2025 successfully strengthened ties with key stakeholders and emphasized both brands' shared mission of driving innovation in the hardware and security sectors.

