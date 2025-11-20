Jaiprakash Power Ventures Shares Surge 10% Following Adani Group’s ₹14,535-Crore Acquisition Plan

Shares of Jaiprakash Power Ventures jumped as much as 10% to hit an intraday high of ₹22.79 on the National Stock Exchange after billionaire Gautam Adani backed Adani Enterprises won the approval of creditors of Jaiprakash Associates (JAL) for its ₹14,535 crore acquisition proposal for the bankrupt infrastructure group. Jaiprakash Power Ventures used to be one of the subsidiary of now defunct Jaiprakash Associates. Adani Enterprises, the flagship firm of Adani Group, outbid Vedanta and Dalmia Bharat to win the bid for JP Associates. Adani got the maximum 89% votes from creditors, followed by Dalmia Cement (Bharat) and Vedanta Group. Without disclosing financial details of the bid, Adani Enterprises said it has received a Letter of Intent (LOI) from the Resolution Professional (RP) on November 19, 2025.

The takeover bid is valued at around Rs 14,535 crore, including an upfront payment of Rs 6,005 crore and the balance to be cleared over 1.5–2 years, according to people familiar with the matter. The Adani plan was preferred over Vedanta’s Rs 16,700-crore offer as lenders opted for faster and larger upfront recoveries. Vedanta’s proposal reportedly involved a five-year payment timeline, which creditors were unwilling to accept. The process is being led by the National Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd (NARCL), which had earlier acquired JAL’s loans from a consortium of lenders headed by State Bank of India. With the committee of creditors voting in favour, the final resolution plan will now be submitted to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for approval. A green light from the tribunal would mark one of the biggest insolvency resolutions under India’s bankruptcy framework.

Shares of JP Power have been volatile in recent sessions but remain up sharply from their 52-week low of Rs 12.35. The stock has also gained on expectations that the entry of a financially stronger promoter could improve long-term stability for group companies. Jaiprakash Power Ventures is part of the Jaypee Group, a diversified infrastructure conglomerate with interests in engineering & construction, cement, power, real estate, expressways, hospitality, and more. The company was originally incorporated in 1994 (as Jaiprakash Hydro-Power) and later renamed Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd after merger within the group. JP Power is primarily into thermal and hydro power generation, along with captive coal mining and cement grinding. Its main assets include the 2×660 MW Jaypee Nigrie Super Thermal Power Plant in Singrauli, Madhya Pradesh, which uses coal from the group's Amelia (North) coal mine.This recent announcement has brought about optimism in the market as Jaiprakash Associates owns around 24% stake in JP Power Ventures. Investors believe that Adani Group's entry may improve business operations, reduce financial stress, and bring fresh capital or restructuring efforts.