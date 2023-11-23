Jaipur Rugs with Studio Roar wins identity Design Award for Interior Design in the Public Space Category

PNN

Dubai [UAE], November 23: Jaipur Rugs, a global leader in luxury hand-knotted carpets, elated to accomplish a new milestone by winning the identity Design Awards 2023with Roar (UAE-based architecture and design studio) in the Public Space category on November 15. The award ceremony took place at the Palazzo Versace Dubai, where Jaipur Rugs' Won this award for its recently opened showroom at Alserkal Avenue.

The award ceremony hosted at Palazzo Versace Dubai saw eminent gathering of design enthusiasts, industry leaders, and notable guests who witnessed Jaipur Rugs and Studio Roar being honored for its exceptional commitment. The award highlights Jaipur Rugs and Roar dedication for pushing boundaries of design and creativity in the world of design and interior.

Jaipur Rugs showroom at Alserkal Avenue, Dubai designed by Studio Roar, has captivated visitors with its exquisite collection of hand-knotted carpets and rugs, showcasing the blend of traditional and contemporary design. The space reflects the brand's core values of craftsmanship, quality, and artistic expression.

According to "Yogesh Chaudhary", Director, Jaipur Rugs, said" "Receiving the Identity Award for the Most Beautiful Public Space is a testament to our team's unwavering commitment to excellence. We are honored to be recognized among the best in the industry and proud to have our showroom at Alserkral Avenue Dubai, acknowledged as a pinnacle of design innovation. I would also like to congratulate Pallavi Dean for her dedication and ideation for making this a must visit place"

This recognition comes as Jaipur Rugs continues to push boundaries and set new standards in the world of interior design. The brand remains dedicated to providing customers with not only exceptional handcrafted products but also inspiring spaces that celebrate the artistry of traditional craftsmanship.

