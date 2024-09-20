Jana Small Finance Bank Introduces "Liquid Plus Fixed Deposit": A Comprehensive Solution to Manage your Short Term Liquidity Needs

NewsVoir

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], September 20: Jana Small Finance Bank, one of India's leading small finance banks, today announced the launch of a comprehensive solution "Liquid Plus" Fixed Deposit with attractive interest rate of 6.75% p.a. for tenures ranging from 7 to 180 days. The rate is applicable for the minimum deposit amount of INR 10 Lakhs for retail deposits up to INR 3 Crores and above INR 3 Crores to INR 200 Crores for bulk deposits per customer. The liquid plus fixed deposit makes short term deployment of funds extremely easy and attractive with higher returns. The Bank has taken this step based on the feedback from customers seeking placement of short term funds.

"Liquid Plus" is designed to cater to the needs of individuals, high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) and corporates seeking short term investments options with safety, liquidity and assured returns. Apart from offering high interest rates this solution also offers innovative features like T+0 (same day) redemption, availability of partial withdrawal feature and Instant Overdraft facility as required.

Notably, there are no pre-maturity redemption charges i.e., no exit load, making it a highly flexible and beneficial fixed deposit investment option.

Speaking on this development Ajay Kanwal, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Jana Small Finance Bank said, "Our aim to serve a new segment of customers who will look at short term Bank deposits meeting their needs of managing surplus money."

For further details visit the Jana SFB website www.janabank.com or the nearest branch.

Jana Small Finance Bank, a scheduled commercial bank, is the 4th largest Small Finance Bank in India with an experience of over 16 years in lending and serving 12 million customers. The Bank was launched in March 2018, is a solid combination of a digital institution and national presence spread across 776 branches in 22 states and 2 union territories. From its origin of being a NBFC-MFI, the bank has transformed steadily over the years, leading to 62% of its lending book being secured, mostly backed by mortgages. The Bank has created a fast growing retail deposit franchise with a strong brand presence and high standards of customer service. The bank's management team has an average experience of 24 years with a reputed and well-rounded Board.

