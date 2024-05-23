Janhvi Kapoor's Visit to Gaur City Mall Creates Fan Frenzy

NewsVoir

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 23: Janhvi Kapoor, a noted actress, graced Gaur City Mall with her presence to promote her upcoming film, "Mr and Mrs Mahi." Janhvi Kapoor's visit sparked a frenzy among eager fans who gathered in large numbers to catch a glimpse of their favorite star.

Gaur City Mall, renowned for its innovative blend of shopping and entertainment, has emerged as Bollywood's preferred destination for film promotions in the National Capital Region (NCR). The mall's strategic location and extensive catchment area make it an ideal venue for hosting high-profile events such as this.

"Gaur City Mall has become Bollywood's preferred destination for film promotions," remarked Manju Gaur, Director of Gaurs Group. "Our mall offers more than just shopping; it provides a vibrant platform for entertainment and engagement. We are delighted to host the gorgeous Janhvi Kapoor for her film - Mr & Mrs Mahi based on cricketing journey of a woman who is encouraged by her husband to play. We have hosted Ranbir Kapoor, Ayushhman Khurana, Kartik Aryan, Ananya Pandey, Kriti Sanon, Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Ravi Kishen, and others in the past at Gaur City Mall and we look forward to continuing our association with the film industry for such promotions," she added.

She also shared that Gaur City Mall offers one of the largest atrium in the country and hence can accommodate lot of fans for such events. During the promotional event, Janhvi Kapoor interacted with the audience, sharing anecdotes from the film's production and encouraging fans to watch it upon its release. She even shook a leg, graciously signed autographs, posed for selfies, and engaged in light-hearted conversations with her admirers, further enhancing the excitement surrounding the film.

"Mr and Mrs Mahi", featuring Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkumarr Rao is set to hit theaters nationwide on May 31, 2024, the film promises to deliver a captivating cinematic experience to audiences.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor