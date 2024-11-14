Jasmine Mehta Honored as an Emerging Business Leader in Sustainability at ET Awards

PNN

New Delhi [India], November 14: Jasmine Mehta, Executive Director and Head of ESG & Climate Sales for Corporate & Advisors EMEA at MSCI, was recognized as an "Emerging Business Leader in Sustainability" at the ET Young Industry Leaders Awards held at the Hyatt Regency in New Delhi. The ceremony, attended by notable figures, including Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, celebrated the achievements of trailblazing entrepreneurs and professionals across various sectors.

With over a decade of experience in sustainability and climate change, Mehta has played a pivotal role in bridging financing gaps for sustainability initiatives among governments, corporations, and investors. Her leadership at MSCI has led to significant advancements in ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) integration within corporate structures, enabling decision-makers from corporate boards to financial officers across India, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Since starting the corporate centre at MSCI, Mehta has focused on educating organizations about sustainability risks and opportunities, successfully engaging with both blue-chip companies and SMEs. Her innovative approach has resulted in rapid business growth and the development of new sustainability solutions tailored for corporate clients and advisors.

As a key member of MSCI's team, Mehta has actively participated in major global climate events, including the United Nations Framework on Climate Change Convention's COP 26-28, where she represented MSCI and advocated for sustainable practices. Her speaking engagements and educational initiatives have further enhanced brand awareness and fostered stronger connections within the corporate community.

In addition to her professional accomplishments, Mehta is committed to empowering the next generation of leaders. She has mentored over 300 professionals worldwide, sharing her insights on climate diplomacy and sustainable finance through GPODS, a global think tank.

Recognized for her impactful contributions, Mehta was also acknowledged as an influential leader in sustainability by various international and Indian news outlets on International Women's Day in March 2023.

Jasmine Mehta's dedication to sustainability and her ability to drive change within the corporate landscape position her as a prominent leader in the ongoing global dialogue on climate action and responsible business practices.

