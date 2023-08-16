Jasper Food Manufacturers announces Eat2Feast, cutting edge cloud kitchen integrated with AI technology to revolutionize the culinary experience

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India] August 16: Jasper Food Manufacturers Pvt. Ltd. (JFMPL), India's one of the leading manufacturers of mouth–watering processed frozen food products, has announced Eat2Feast, a state-of-the-art AI-driven cloud kitchen platform. With its distinctive blend of eight elite in-house culinary brands and cutting-edge technology, Eat2Feast is poised to usher in an unprecedented era of individualized gourmet experiences in India.

By leveraging the power of Artificial Intelligence, JFMPL aims to streamline cloud kitchen operations, optimize the delivery process, and offer an unparalleled array of personalized food choices. With dynamic menu recommendations, Eat2Feast ensures that each customer finds the perfect meal tailored to their cravings.

On this announcement, Dhruv Arora, Co-Founder & CEO of Jasper Food Manufacturers Pvt. Ltd. said, “We are thrilled to announce the launch of our AI-driven Cloud Kitchen, as it represents a significant milestone in our journey of innovation and culinary excellence. As the demand for cloud kitchen continues to soar in India, Eat2Feast is positioned to capitalize on this trend with its innovative use of artificial intelligence and automation. We are offering distinctive menus from fusion craving, health nourish, global bites and meaty temptations to name a few.”

“Revolutionizing the way we nourish and savour, our food app is more than an innovation – it's a culinary evolution. Prepare to indulge in a symphony of flavours, effortlessly delivered to your fingertips. We're not just disrupting the food tech industry; we're redefining the future of feasting,” he further added.

The Key feature of JFMPL AI-Powered Cloud Kitchen:

Personalization for Every Palate:

At Eat2Feast JFMPL believes that each customer's food experience should be as unique as their tastes. Our advanced AI algorithms analyze vast amounts of data, including ordering history, preferences, and dietary requirements, to curate personalized menus for every user.

Enhancing Operations with Smart Automation:

From automated order processing and smart inventory management to AI-driven route optimization for deliveries, Eat2Feast guarantees a seamless and delightful experience for customers.

Quality Assurance through AI-Powered Insights:

JFMPL understands the importance of consistent quality, and thus Eat2Feast employs computer vision technology to monitor food preparation and presentation.

Driving Sustainability and Health-Conscious Choices:

As a socially responsible organization, Eat2Feast is committed to promoting sustainability and healthy eating. Our AI-powered nutritional analysis empowers customers to make informed choices while encouraging environmentally conscious practices throughout our supply chain.

JFMPL will soon launch its app Eat2Feast in October this year.

