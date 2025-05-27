Jassper Shipping Scales Operations with Gulf Venture and Three New Indian Office Launches

PNN

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 27: Jassper Shipping, a trusted name in the Indian shipping and logistics industry, started Financial Year 2025-26 on a steep growth trajectory. Jassper Shipping opens new offices in Delhi, Vishakhapatnam, and Kolkata, and also formed a joint venture to begin operations in Saudi Arabia and Oman. These expansions reflect a clear vision to become a transcontinental logistics leader, offering seamless, door-to-door solutions across domestic and global trade corridors.

Jassper Shipping's new offices, inaugurated this year, will serve significant strategic roles, in Kolkata to expand reach in Eastern India's maritime sector and boost Bay of Bengal connectivity, Delhi to serve as a logistics hub for Northern India's industrial and trade activity and Vishakhapatnam to support coastal cargo movement and port-led logistics on the Eastern Seaboard. Simultaneously, the Middle East joint venture provides immediate exposure to Saudi Arabia's and Oman's booming economies in the logistics business. The milestone enables Jassper Shipping to grow in Cross-border project logistics, Breakbulk handling and GCC region integrated supply chain services.

Pushpank Kaushik, CEO & Head of Business Development (Subcontinent, Middle East and SouthEast Asia) at Jassper Shipping, stated, "This goes beyond simple expansion. We're not only expanding, but also developing into a truly global logistics powerhouse with our new offices in India's main logistical hubs and a revolutionary joint venture in the Gulf. This action reaffirms our dedication to providing top-notch, cross-industry, end-to-end solutions. Kolkata, Delhi, and Vishakhapatnam offices will become hubs for India's most prominent corridors, and our penetration in Saudi Arabia and Oman gives access to one of the world's most lively logistics hotspots. For future shipping solutions, it all comes down to size, gravity, and how the integrated package is laid out".

With an established presence in Singapore and Dubai, Jassper Shipping's vision for FY 2025-26 is strategically focused on building momentum. With a three-fold strategy of increasing project logistics, infrastructure support services, and multimodal solutions, the company has set a systematic course to become a Rs1800 crore group by FY 2029-30. This growth in the domestic country and globally is a reflection of Jassper Shipping's commitment to constant innovation, world-class service, and growth globally in the logistics industry.

About Jassper Shipping :

Founded in 1993, Jassper Shipping is a leading international shipping company with a strong legacy and global reach. It serves key markets across Southeast Asia, Africa, the Arabian Gulf, the Red Sea, and the Far East, supported by a vast network of over 500 owners and operators. With experienced master mariners and industry experts at the helm, Jassper is known for reliable and efficient sailing and distribution solutions. Expanding its scope, the company launched Jassper Fuels, and recently taking bold steps toward sustainability, Jassper has also entered the e-commerce space and integrated electric vehicles (EVs) into its distribution logistics.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor