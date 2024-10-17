Jatin Ahluwalia, Sports NTW Co-founder felicitated at Times Leaders of Tomorrow

PNN

Goa [India], October 17: Leaders play an integral role in shaping the world in every facet of life, from politics and business to sports and community initiatives. They drive progress and change, possessing the vision, determination, and charisma to inspire and guide others toward a common goal. Leadership is not solely about holding a position of authority; it is a multifaceted art that requires empathy, adaptability, and the ability to make tough decisions for the greater good.

The Times Seaboard Summit 2024 - Leaders of Tomorrow, an initiative by the Times of India, celebrates the exceptional achievements of trailblazers who are redefining success and making a significant impact in their respective domains. This year's edition of the Times Seaboard Summit, held on September 29th at the Hotel Alila Diwa in Goa, explores the fresh perspectives, ground-breaking ventures, and unwavering dedication characterising this year's cohort of leaders.

The presence of prominent sportsperson PV Sindhu, a renowned Indian badminton player, further elevated the occasion. Alongside Anuj Char, the host of the event, it became a star-studded affair celebrating the amalgamation of talent and charisma. Jatin Ahluwalia, Co-founder and Managing Director of Sports NTW Pvt. Ltd., was felicitated as the Times Leaders of Tomorrow. He was nominated as "The Emerging Entrepreneur of The Year."

Speaking after being felicitated, Jatin responded, "I am extremely excited to receive this prestigious award on behalf of the entire team of Sports NTW. Such recognition gives us more reasons to achieve more and live up to expectations. I am grateful to Times Group for this recognition.

Jatin Ahluwalia is a first-generation sports entrepreneur. In an era where most entrepreneurs are emerging in fintech, IT, retailers and online retail, a sports-based venture by Jatin Ahluwalia has carved a beautiful niche for itself. After leaving Accenture, Jatin started his entrepreneurial journey with the acquisition of Global Mobile Rights for IPL in 2010, which his first start-up - vRock Mobile, monetised till 2014. He launched Seven3Rockers Technologies - an India-based start-up with a focus on "Sports Monetisation" across digital platforms and, subsequently- Sports Networks, a homegrown pure-play sports venture led by a team of young sports enthusiasts committed to ushering in best practices for the development of sports in India. What began as a journey with a vision to bring India's leading cricket League (IPL) - Indian Premier League experience on mobile phones that a billion Indians use extensively soon graduated to broadcast the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the Indian subcontinental region. Their game grew by partnering with FIFA to broadcast the FIFA 2014 World Cup across six Asian countries. It was for the first time that FIFA was broadcast across these countries. Jatin continues expanding its sports footprints and brought the German football league, 'Bundesliga", to create India's digital experience, yet another first by him.

The icing on the cake was an association with cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar to launch his digital assets and other digital fan engagement programs. Abhishek Saklani and Sapnaa Ahluwalia have played a key role along with Jatin to grow the sports business beyond boundaries. Today, their footprints cover the West with Sports Networks UK and a local team in Barcelona to grow Europe. The London-based office has tied up with the cricket board in Catalonia region (FCC) in Spain to develop and run Barcelona's official T20 cricket league for the next 25 years. Among a few other collaborations, MICSports, the owner of MICFOOTBALL, has also tied up Sports Networks to enable Indian school students and clubs to take part in the world's most popular and prestigious youth football tournament - MICFOOTBALL. A Sport NTW is all set with this tie-up to ramp up grassroots-level sports and has planned a school partnership program to grow sports in India from the grassroots level.

Jatin is the recipient of the prestigious British Chevening Scholarship and the Leeds University Alumni India chapter chair.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor