Jaydeep Gusain and Jaspal Gusain Receive Prestigious "Top 40 F&B Leaders Awards 2023" from Economic Times for Ramen N Pho by Pronto Pastas and Noodles

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 20: In a momentous occasion that celebrated excellence in the Food and Beverage industry, Jaydeep Gusain and Jaspal Gusain have been honored with the "Top 40 F&B Leaders Awards 2023" by the Economic Times for their exceptional contribution to the culinary world through their establishment, Ramen N Pho by Pronto Pastas and Noodles.

The distinguished award was presented by none other than renowned Bollywood actress and entrepreneur, Shamita Shetty, who commended the duo for their outstanding achievement in the culinary world. The event, which took place on 23rd September, saw Jaydeep and Jaspal Gusain graciously accept the award in recognition of their extraordinary accomplishments in the food industry.

The journey of Ramen N Pho began with the vision of Jaydeep and Jaspal Gusain to introduce the authentic flavours of ramen to the food-loving community. With a focus on quality ingredients, impeccable preparation, and a deep-rooted passion for the art of culinary excellence, they successfully transformed their vision into reality. Their dedication and commitment to delivering a superior dining experience did not go unnoticed by the Economic Times, leading to this prestigious accolade.

Speaking about the recognition, Jaydeep and Jaspal Gusain expressed their gratitude for the acknowledgment and support from their patrons. "We are deeply humbled and honoured to receive the 'Top 40 F&B Leaders Awards 2023' from the Economic Times. This achievement is a testament to the hard work, passion, and dedication that our entire team at Ramen N Pho has put into delivering exceptional dining experiences. We are immensely grateful to our customers for their continuous support, and we remain committed to offering authentic and delicious ramen dishes," they said.

The history of Pronto goes back to 2012 when the brand catered to the needs of Italian food lovers, establishing a loyal customer base. However, the culinary journey of Jaydeep and Jaspal Gusain took an exciting turn post-lockdown when they introduced their new culinary venture, "Ramen N Pho." This innovative addition completely transformed the landscape of the food industry, bringing the authentic flavours of ramen to the forefront of the culinary scene.

The "Top 40 F&B Leaders Awards 2023" by Economic Times serves as a testament to the exceptional culinary expertise of Jaydeep and Jaspal Gusain and the remarkable success of Ramen N Pho by Pronto Pastas and Noodles. As they continue to redefine the culinary landscape with their unique flavours and unwavering commitment to excellence, their journey is sure to inspire many more food enthusiasts and entrepreneurs in the industry.

