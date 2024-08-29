Jayesh Saini Transforms Kenya's Pharma Industry with Dinlas Pharma

SMPL

Kenya [East Africa], August 29: As part of Kenya's Big 4 Agenda, local manufacturing stands as a crucial pillar for achieving sustainable economic growth. This vision is being actualized through initiatives that promote self-reliance and reduce dependency on imports. A shining example of this effort is Dinlas Pharma, a leading pharmaceutical firm in East Africa, located in Nairobi. Over the years, Dinlas Pharma has become a leader in Kenya's pharmaceutical industry. As a key investor, Saini's commitment to local manufacturing and quality healthcare has put the company at the forefront, ensuring Kenyans have access to essential medications.

Dinlas Pharma with its cutting-edge pharmaceutical technology is committed to producing a wide range of essential medicines. Established with the goal of enhancing local healthcare capabilities, Dinlas Pharma follows strict Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and regulatory standards. The company has an independent Quality Control Laboratory with advanced chemistry, instrumentation, and microbiology sections, ensuring that every product meets high safety and effectiveness standards.

In addition to the market it serves in East Africa, Dinlas Pharma also plays a pivotal role in the Community Health Promoters (CHP) Programme, a remarkable healthcare initiative driven by the Ministry of Health, Kenya. This program deploys 100,000 Community Health Promoters to serve over 10 million households, providing basic medical care, conducting health screenings, and offering health education. Dinlas Pharma contributes to this initiative by supplying essential medicines such as paracetamol syrup and tablets, zinc sulfate, antacid tablets, Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS), sanitisers, deworming syrup and tablets, among others. These medications are crucial for treating common ailments and preventing diseases, thereby supporting the CHP's goal of universal healthcare.

In addition to supporting the CHP Programme, Dinlas Pharma is engaged in contract manufacturing for several major clients in Kenya, manufacturing major brands including Kaluma, Hedex, Sona Moja, and Sonadol, among others. This collaboration strengthens the local pharmaceutical industry and ensures that high-quality medications are available to a broader market. Through its extensive network of distributors, Dinlas Pharma supplies medications to major healthcare providers across Kenya. Dinlas Pharma, since its operation in 2018, has become a reliable name for a consistent supply of high-quality medicines in Kenya, ensuring that patients have access to essential treatments and reinforcing the importance of local manufacturing in supporting the nation's healthcare system.

The company adheres to stringent Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and operates an independent Quality Control Laboratory. Investment in Research and Development (R&D) is a key strategy, with about 7-8% of annual revenues dedicated to fostering innovation and developing new products. This focus on quality, R&D, and innovation ensures that Dinlas Pharma remains competitive and responsive to the evolving needs of the healthcare sector. By producing medications locally, Dinlas Pharma reduces dependency on imports and contributes to the Kenyan economy through job creation and skill development.

Jayesh Saini's leadership has been key to Dinlas Pharma's success. His vision of a self-reliant Kenya with strong local manufacturing has guided the company's strategy. Under his guidance, Dinlas Pharma has grown as a business and has played a crucial role in improving Kenya's healthcare infrastructure. This benefits the people of Kenya and East Africa, making essential medications more accessible and affordable. By actualizing its vision, Dinlas Pharma has proven to the world that Kenya can produce drugs that pass stringent regulatory approvals and quality controls, solidifying its place on the global pharmaceutical map.

