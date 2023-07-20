Jazz up Your New Hyundai Exter with a Range of Smart, Premium, and Elegant Genuine Accessories from Hyundai Mobis

NewsVoir

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], July 20: Mobis India, a well-established entity in manufacturing high quality automotive parts, accessories and mobility solutions for Hyundai Motors in India has launched a range of classy, smart, premium, and elegant range of genuine accessories for Hyundai Exter. This was unveiled by Yong Goon Park, Managing Director, Mobis India – A/S Parts Division.

Catering to a wide customer base, the new offering come in three distinct packs - Essential Pack, Youthful Pack and Premium Pack.

The Essential Pack combines basic and styling garnishes. The Pack consists of Genuine Accessories such as Door Edge Guard, Bumper Corner Protector, Head Rest Cushion, Door visor, 3D Boot Mat, Scuff Plates - Non illuminated, Bodyside Moulding – Chrome, Neck rest and Cushion Kit, ORVM Piano Black and Front Bumper Garnish - delivering on all comfort and design parameters. The Essential Pack is priced at Rs. 14 530/- (Incl. of all Taxes)

On offer is the Youthful Pack which is an absolute delight for the young generation seeking genuine accessories with colors and comfort. The Youthful Pack consists of Door Edge Guard, Door Cladding, SC Moss Grey (STD PU) SAB, Door Visor, 3D Boot Mat, Twin Hood Scoop, Front and Rear Scoop, Tail Lamp Garnish and ORVM Piano Black Garnish - making driving a memorable experience. The Youthful Pack is priced at Rs. 18 371/- (Incl. of all Taxes)

Adding a touch of sheer elegance and style for the customers, the Premium Pack is loaded with its value – added features which will be an ultimate style statement for consumers.

Priced at Rs. 23 060/- (Incl. of all Taxes), the Premium Pack is equipped with Genuine Accessories like Rear Windshield Garnish, Window Beading, Headrest Cushion and Premium Dual Layer Mat. Additionally, it has Door Visor, 3D Boot Mat, Scuff Plates - Non illuminated, Bodyside Moulding- Chrome, Neck rest and Cushion Kit, ORVM Piano Black Garnish.

Speaking on the launch of the new series of Genuine Accessory Packs for Hyundai Exter, Yong Goon Park, Managing Director, Mobis India – After Sales Parts Division remarked, "We are indeed delighted to showcase the new Accessory Packs for Hyundai Exter. Hyundai Exter symbolizes outdoor travel and leisure. This all – new SUV draws inspiration from the natural world and reflects an identity. Hence it is our endeavour to conceptualize and develop special accessories that are high on style offering immense comfort to customers. We are confident that the range of Genuine Accessory Packs will attract customers at large and will help us in developing more unique packs in future."

Mobis India supplies After-sales Parts and accessories, through a network of its own Parts Distribution Centres (PDCs) operating in various Metropolitan cities and Hyundai Authorized Dealers/Mobis Authorized Distributors spread across PAN India.

Mobis India’s presence is not just limited to domestic market but is spread across the overseas market as well. It exports After-sales Parts and accessories through its wide network of Overseas Distributors.

MOBIS India’s strength in the After-Sales Parts business lies in the strong bond between its fully integrated (forward & backward) supply chain solutions, vendor base, Pan-India Dealers & Distributors Network and its end customers. With its global expertise, MOBIS has upgraded the Dealers & Distributors network to a highly efficient and sustainable B2B network, with the aim to provide World-class Service quality to Hyundai Customers.

