JC Chaudhry achieves the First Guinness World Record on Numerology, first of 2022

The first-ever Guinness World Record in Numerology and the first world record of 2022 was achieved by one of India's top numerologists JC Chaudhry educating about ancient science to around 6000 participants, enthusiasts of numerology joined from USA, UK, Middle East, and India.

The initiative was organised by and the Indian Institute of Numerology to create awareness regarding numerology, which was prevalent across ancient cultures like Greece, Egypt, China, Chaldea and India.

Swapnil Dangarikar, the Guinness Record adjudicator, said, "Guinness World Record London office has opened a new category itself for this achievement, and this is a pioneering achievement for the year of 2022. It was wonderful to witness the enthusiasm and zeal, which was exhibited here today, in setting a new World Record based on learning and enhancing life. I congratulate the brand on achieving a new landmark."

Sharing the achievement, educationist said, "I want to create awareness regarding how numbers and human life and enigmatically interconnected. From the days of ancient Greek Mathematician and Philosopher Pythagoras, who believed that 'God built universe on numbers', various visionaries have researched deeply into the fascinating science of numerology'. Our objective with INF - International Numerology Forum and IIN - too is to enhance human life with the help of numerology."

INF is in plan to open its headquarters in Dubai, United Arab Emirates and reach out globally to numerologists to synthesize various branches of the discipline and to initiate more researches into this domain. Various media houses in the United States and the Middle East has also featured JC Chaudhry in his interventions to enhance the experience of living.

Numerology enthusiasts gathered, digitally learned about the 'power of name' and how numbers can influence different aspects of their life regarding career, education and marriage. JC Chaudhry elaborated on the nuances of enhancing human life with numbers.

