JD Institute of Fashion Technology Increases Number of Admission Seats Due to Record Highest Applications in AY 2024-25

New Delhi [India], August 31: In response to an overwhelming increase in the number of applications for the academic year 2024-25, JD Institute of Fashion Technology, the Original in Design Education, has announced an extension of admissions across its campuses. The Top 2nd Indian Design Institute has increased the intake by 230 seats, offering more students the chance to pursue their passion in Design. This announcement comes as a direct result from the institute's dedication to nurture future generations of creative professionals and also making sure that no deserving candidate misses out on the chance to receive quality education.

Scholarships and Fee Waivers making quality education inclusive and accessible

To make quality education accessible, JD Institute of Fashion Technology is offering scholarships and fee waiver of up to 40 per cent for eligible students. This initiative was made to support talented individuals who might face financial constraints in following their passion. The 37 year old Institute believes that financial constraints should not be a barrier in pursuing dreams, and this scholarship initiative is a proof to JD Institute's commitment to nurturing talents from all walks of life.

In Frame: Rinesh Dalal, Project Manager, JD Institute Of Fashion Technology. In a recent event, Rinesh Dalal spoke about the Surge in the number of applications stated, "It is time for the Design Education world to know the quality that JD Institute Of Fashion Technology Offers". He also mentioned the hard work by the entire team, "All the credit goes to the Academic and Quality Assurance team for their Determination towards the Quality of Education an aspirant requires."

Advanced Curriculum: Making Future Trendsetters

JD Institute of Fashion Technology has long been recognised as a pioneer in design education, setting benchmarks that others strive to achieve. The Institute offers an advanced curriculum that integrates the changing trends, technologies, and industry exercises. The curriculum is not only comprehensive but also dynamic, suiting the changing needs and demands of the industry, equipping students with all skills to excel in a competitive environment.

Spreading Opportunities Across Multiple Campuses:

The expansion includes 230 additional seats in the following campuses:

* JD Institute Ghatkopar, Mumbai

* JD Institute Nagpur

* JD Institute Vashi, Navi Mumbai

* JD Institute Pune

* JD Institute Kolkata

* JD Institute Sharjah

* JD Institute Ranchi

* JD Institute Berhampur

* JD Institute Vadodara

* JD Institute Birtamode, Nepal

* JD Institute Nanded

* JD Institute Thane, Maharashtra

* JD Institute Siliguri

* JD Institute Durg

* JD Institute Tezpur

* JD Institute Bikaner

* JD Institute Kanpur

* JD Institute Bhubaneswar

* JD Institute Raipur

* JD Institute Ahmedabad

This influence across the globe ensures that students get to access world-class education without the need to relocate far from their homes. Each campus upholds the institute's commitment to quality, offering cutting-edge education, environment, faculty and a curriculum that is both relevant and dynamic.

Ensuring Quality: Small Batch Sizes for Personal Attention

Despite the increase in seats, JD Institute of Fashion Technology remains constant to maintaining its standards of education. The institute follows a strict policy to maintain only 18 students per batch. This policy ensures that every student is paid equal attention to and is given one-on-one guidance for their growth. By keeping the batch size small, JD institute ensures that each student is nurtured and guided according to their needs, producing great talents each year.

Extended Deadline:

Looking at the growing interest and demand, JD Institute of Fashion Technology has extended the application deadline to 30th September, 2024. This extension gives students more time to apply and secure their place at one of the premier institutes of design.

Dedication to Excellence

JD Institute of Fashion Technology's decision to extend its admissions, increase the number of seats and offer scholarships is a part of their dedication to create a movement in design. The institute has always prioritized the development of its students, equipping them with not only scholastic education but also practical skills and industry exposure to mold them into leaders and trendsetters. With this initiative, JD Institute reaffirms its role as the original in design education, offering more students the chance to benefit from its top-tier education.

Visit Website: www.jdinstituteoffashiontechnology.com

For Scholarships: Call on 7026004949

