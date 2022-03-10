JEE MAIN 2022 Exam Pattern Changed: No Correction Window for the Students

JEE MAIN Exam is for engineering aspirants looking to bloom and blossom in the shade of NITs, IITs, IIITs and CFTIs. To be enrolled in IITs you have to do exceptionally well and qualify for JEE ADVANCE. To get admissions in NITs, IIITs, and CFTIs you have to score good marks in JEE MAINS.

JEE is conducted under the aegis of the National Testing Agency (NTA). As per the notifications released by NTA on March 1st NTA has done some major changes that have to be followed and kept in mind. The changes done by NTA is summarised below, have a glance at it before filling out your forms.

1. Negative Marking made its way to SECTION B: Initially, there was no provision for negative marking in Section B of Paper-II that is Numerical Answer Type (NAT), but since the latest guidelines issued by the NTA negative marking has been introduced. Students will be given a penalty of minus one for every wrongly answered question.

2. Now Students will have more than one opportunity to clear JEE MAIN 2022: Due to the mayhem caused by the COVID-19; JEE decided on four sessions for commencing examinations, thus giving second opportunities to aspirants in case they did not perform well in the first one.

3. Forms for the April session to be filled in March: If you wish to appear for the April session then you have to fill the form in March, or if you wish to appear for the May session then you have to fill the form in the April session. Aspirants can fill both the forms and in that case marks for the best of the two exams will be considered.

4. OTP authentication: Now for registering during application submission there is OTP authentication before the processing of the fee.

5. City Choosing: Based on your current address the choice for your available cities will be shown.

6. Income details: This year NTA has mandated on filling the income of guardians during application filling.

7. Confirmation of the application form: A filled application form will be sent directly to the registered email address. The scorecard of the appearing student will also be sent to the email address.

8. Introducing SANDES mobile app: NTA has launched SANDES app to make work hassle-free. Apart from email and SMS, SANDES app will serve as a secondary channel for getting updates regarding JEE exams.

9. No correction window: Previously aspirants had the liberty to make changes and rectify their mistakes even after the completion of registration and application form filling. This time NTA removed its correction window. This means if a student commits a mistake while filling out the application form, they won't be able to rectify it. You can only make changes in signatures and photos as of now.

Few points to remember while filling out the form to avoid any mistakes:

* Read the instructions for the exams carefully before filling out the form.* Be free from any sort of distractions.* Read fields twice before filling in information.* Don't be in hurry.* Be prepared with the entire documents that might be needed like your birth certificate, class 10th scorecard, domicile, income certificate of your parents, and identification cards like Aadhar.* Always save your form so you don't have to start from zero.

