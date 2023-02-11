JEE Main 2023: Over 1200 Physics Wallah students outperform, score 99 percentile

Over 490 PW students scored 99.5 percentile, the highest in PW’s history, and over 2900 of its students scored 98 percentile

New Delhi (India), February 11: PW (PhysicsWallah), India’s most affordable and accessible edtech platform, announced that over 2900 of its students scored 98 percentile and have been declared eligible for the JEE Advanced examination.

More than 490 students scored 99.5 percentile, and over 15 students scored 99.9 percentile in this exam.

Among the top scorers from PW include Ramkrishna Gena (99.94 percentile), Aryan Rai (99.94 percentile), Rai Shrijal Anjani (99.92 percentile), Nishant Jotriwal (99.91 percentile),

Anubhav Saha (99.89 percentile), Aryan Laroia (99.88 percentile). These students studied from PW’s top Lakshya and Prayas Online batches for JEE Main and Advanced.

Students from PW Vidyapeeth (VP) also proved their mettle by showing exemplary results in the exam.

Among the top scorers from various Vidyapeeth include Priyansh Datta (99.86 percentile) from Kolkata VP, Kushagrah Jain (99.85 percentile), Ayush Singh (99.84 percentile), Praful Negi (99.70 percentile), Rudra Sharma (99.66 percentile), Darshan Gupta (99.55 percentile) and Keshav Kumar (99.55 percentile) from Kota VP, Adarsh Singh (99.53 percentile) Varanasi VP.

In Vidyapeeth, 374 students from Kota, Sikar, Jaipur, Lucknow, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Agra, Kolkata, Patna, Darbhanga, Ranchi, Bhagalpur, Dhanbad, Janakpuri, Kalu Sarai, Vadodara, Pune, Indore, Malda, Bhopal, and Noida scored over 95 percentile.

PW has dedicated itself to providing accessible, cost-effective education that meets the highest standards.

The students from the Lakshya and Prayas batches, who were preparing for JEE, have benefited greatly from PW’s approach. With dedicated faculty members available to answer questions through the doubt engine and with lecture and test planners and daily practice tests with video solutions, students have received comprehensive support in their studies. This has led to great results and satisfied students and families.

Mr. Alakh Pandey, Founder and CEO, said, “It is great to see students performing remarkably in this exam. These results are a testament to students’ outstanding performance, dedication, and hard work and the effectiveness of the personalized teaching approach PW uses. The student’s success can be attributed to the undivided attention and commitment of the teachers, who continuously support and guide the students in their preparation. Those students who couldn’t make it this time should not be disheartened and keep working hard towards their goals. They should learn from their mistakes and strengthen their preparation for JEE Main 2nd Session, and I am sure their hard work will pay off.”

PW strives to help all students reach their full potential by providing the best educational environment and opportunities. The aim is to support high aspirations and help learners achieve their goals.

In the meantime, the registration period for the JEE Main Session 2 has begun. Exams for which will be held between 6-12 April 2023.

About PW (Physics Wallah)

A leading ed-tech player in India, PW (Physics Wallah), is redefining traditional competitive exam coaching that solely relies on expensive offline teaching pedagogies. By leveraging in-house tech innovations, the company has made quality learning completely hybrid and highly affordable to the student masses. The brainchild of Alakh Pandey and Prateek Maheshwari, PW, started its journey in 2016 as a YouTube channel to coach JEE and NEET aspirants by Alakh Pandey himself. Fast forward to today, after launching the app with Prateek’s tech integration in 2020, it has scaled as India’s 101st unicorn, preparing students for multiple competitive exams, including GATE, UPSC, CDS, SSC, Railways, Banking, CTET, and CA. It has also launched post-graduate courses and PW Skills for career building and upskilling.

PW offers both free and paid online courses to students. It also provides offline and hybrid coaching through its Vidyapeeth and Pathshala across India. The company has a vast pool of educational content available in 9 languages, including Hindi, English, Bengali, Marathi, Telugu, and Gujarati. PW has over 22M subscribers across 39 YouTube channels and more than 10 million+ app downloads with a 4.7 rating on Google Play Store. Endeavouring to provide 360-degree learning, the company has also launched upskilling courses for students and working professionals to learn in-demand skills and become industry-ready for today’s jobs. PW’s exemplary JEE and NEET results are a testimony to its commitment to serving students with the best quality coaching at the most affordable prices.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor