JEE Main 2025: A Complete Overview and Preparation Guide

VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 24: Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main is considered one of the toughest and most prestigious entrance exams for engineering colleges in India. It is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), which serves as a pathway for some of the best engineering colleges i.e. IITs, NITs, and other prestigious institutions. Known to be one of the toughest entrance exams globally, it is considered tough mainly because of its high level and stiff competition.

JEE Main 2025 will be held in two sessions. The JEE Main 2025 first session will most probably be conducted in the last week of January 2025 and the second in the first week of April 2025. The registration process is expected to commence in the month of November 2024, hence students are advised to stay updated with the official website so as not to miss on any important dates and events.

The eligibility criteria that have been set for JEE Main 2025, is to ensure that the exam is taken up by only genuine and eligible candidates. There is no age bar for aspirants and those of you who will be passing class 12th in either 2023, 2024, or 2025 can apply. However, the students who will be applying for the test should have scored a minimum of 75% in class 12th. Also, one can give this test for three consecutive years in order to score high ranking.

Exam Pattern

The JEE Main exam pattern is such that it tests the conceptual knowledge of a candidate in the subjects - Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics. Each of these subjects carries weightage, Physics (22.5%), Chemistry (22.5%), and Mathematics (35%). The test will be conducted in 13 languages including English, Hindi and other regional languages so that candidates from different states can take this test.

JEE Main examination consists of multiple choice questions and numerical questions but, in JEE Advanced (the next stage of JEE), there are objective type, numerical type, and comprehension-based questions as well. The top 2,50,000 JEE Main rank holders are eligible to sit for JEE Advanced hence it is compulsory for one to do well in both stages.

Preparation Tips

Prepare for JEE Main smartly and put in consistent efforts. Here are some valuable tips to score high in the examination.

Study Plan: To avoid stressing yourself, you must study for 6-8 hours a day with small breaks in between. Set goals weekly as it will help you keep track of the vast syllabus of IIT. Revise daily whatever you've learned.

Grasping Concepts: Understanding matters, not cramming. Get the conceptual clarity of each topic so that you can solve any complex question.

Keep Practicing: One should practice Regularly, Solving the previous years' question papers and taking mock tests will aid you in getting a good grip on the exam format. Practice regularly is useful in finding out weak areas that can be improved by reading the outcomes of these tests.

All the official announcements and updates for JEE Main 2025 will be made on its official website: jeemain.nta.ac.in. Be sure to check the website for any announcements or changes that may come up.

And don't forget to use NCERT books for JEE Main preparation. They cover all the concepts, you need.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor