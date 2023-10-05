Jehangir Hospital's Dedicated Critical Care: Excellence from NICU to PICU

PNN

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 5: Jehangir Hospital's Intensive Care Unit (ICU) stands as a prominent provider of exclusive, round-the-clock intensive care services, renowned for its world-class quality. Jehangir's ICU has earned recognition from the ISCCM (Indian Society of Critical Care Medicine) for its role in training Intensive Care Specialists. The unit also boasts a specialised in-house training program designed to elevate the skills of its ICU nurses. It consistently conducts workshops on Basic Life Support (BLS), Advanced Life Support (ALS), and Trauma management for all members of its staff.

Jehangir Hospital's ICU is the hub where specialists and advanced technology work together to enhance patient survival rates across various critical conditions. This unit caters to patients requiring ventilators, those with cardiac issues, multiple organ failure, and post-surgical care during critical hours. Jehangir's focus on swift patient recovery is underpinned by rigorous nurse training, care standardisation, stringent infection control protocols, and an unwavering commitment to safety.

Notably, Jehangir employs standardised clinical handover procedures to ensure patient safety and a seamless transfer of care. The recently renovated super specialty ICU boasts exceptional infrastructure and adheres to the highest safety standards. With 65 beds, including 50 designated for adult patients needing intensive monitoring and critical care, Jehangir Hospital's 24-hour critical care services encompass a range of multidisciplinary ICUs. These specialised units cater to patients post-cardiac surgery, kidney transplants, stroke-induced paralysis, and neonatal and pediatric cases.

Jehangir Hospital's Centre of Intensive Care

Jehangir Hospital is committed to providing patient-centred care and strives to consistently improve and align itself with international standards. As part of this commitment, the hospital has established a specialised Intensive Care Unit exclusively dedicated to Mother and Child Care and for Pediatrics.

Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU)

In 2022, Jehangir Hospital expanded its infrastructure to include a cutting-edge Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) within the Advanced Mother and Child Care facility. This NICU is outfitted with state-of-the-art medical equipment and features a central monitoring system capable of handling both routine and complex cases. It is staffed by a highly skilled multidisciplinary team specialising in complex and high-risk situations. Moreover, the unit provides in-house access to a blood bank, bedside ECHO and USG, Total parenteral Nutrition, radiology services, and a laboratory, ensuring speedy diagnostics and treatment for complex cases. With a comprehensive care approach, the NICU at Jehangir Hospital offers advanced, round-the-clock services backed by a team of dedicated doctors.

"Jehangir Hospital is dedicated to providing top-notch healthcare services with advanced medical equipment, such as advanced-generation ventilators, high-frequency oscillators, and Giraffe incubators for extreme preemie babies. Our highly proficient team of nurses and doctors supports these efforts. Our specialised ICU facilities enable us to deliver swift and optimal treatment for complex and high-risk cases. We are fully equipped with specially designed equipment to meet a wide range of medical needs in our dedicated ICUs, ensuring expedited care and meeting all-encompassing patient requirements. We cater to extremely premature and extremely low birth weight babies, as well as complex medical or surgical cases such as severe PPHN, meconium aspiration syndrome, and congenital diaphragmatic hernia surgeries.," says Dr. Anshu Sethi, Paediatrician and HOD-NICU, Jehangir Hospital.

Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU)

Jehangir Hospital's Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) is dedicated to providing critical care for infants, children, and teens. Staffed by qualified PICU Consultants and Pediatric Intensivists, it ensures round-the-clock support from doctors, nurses, and child life specialists to ensure a smooth hospitalisation experience. Jehangir's well-equipped PICU features dedicated beds with continuous Intensivist coverage, Special advanced generation ventilators, High frequency oscillators, bedside EEG, ECHO and USG modalities a centralised monitoring system with Philips Intellivue Series, individual Head End Panels, advanced Engstrom care stations, GE Datex Ohmeda Ventilators for different age groups, Respironics BIPAP Vision for non-invasive ventilation, and precise drug delivery via the Perfusor Space B Braun Syringe Pump.

Dr. Sagar Lad, Senior Pediatric Intensivist at Jehangir Hospital elaborates, "At Jehangir Hospital, we are steadfastly committed to adopting a Health and Well-being approach to ensure the highest quality of care for patients in our dedicated Pediatric and Neonatal Intensive Care Units. We provide care for all sick and critically ill children, including those with conditions like shock, severe pneumonia, convulsions, and others requiring constant and complex treatment and monitoring. To the best of our knowledge, our team has successfully treated a child with Acute COVID ARDS pneumonia who required 45 days of ventilation, marking the first reported case in world literature. During the COVID epidemic, we supported and managed numerous critically ill COVID-infected children, with our team members actively participating in the Pediatric COVID task force. Additionally, we have achieved success in pediatric kidney transplants and handled complex congenital heart cases, successfully performing intricate heart surgeries in children. Through meticulous planning and treatment strategies, our ICU specialists are unwavering in their dedication to meeting the healthcare needs of our community."

Jehangir Hospital, renowned for its state-of-the-art facilities, maintains an unwavering dedication to delivering superior treatments, particularly in critical and intricate medical scenarios, where time is of the essence. To streamline and expedite patient care, the hospital has established a specialised Intensive Care Unit equipped with in-house laboratories and all essential amenities. This comprehensive setup empowers both patients and medical specialists to devise and implement treatment plans more swiftly, leveraging cutting-edge technologies and advanced medical equipment.

